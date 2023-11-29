‘Monster Trucks Live: Glow Party’ coming to Nutter Center in 2024

Explore Sebastian Maniscalco coming to Nutter Center in 2024

The event also includes dance parties, toy giveaways, a transforming robot and the Hot Wheel Monster Trucks Live Freestyle Motocross team. Decorated with the same lights as the trucks, these bike riders will be performing harrowing stunts and jumps for the audience.

Organizers also note there will be a Crash Zone Pre-Show Party held 2 1/2 hours before each of the three shows. Guests can visit the competition floor and see the trucks before the show. The drivers for each monster truck will also be on hand to sign autographs for fans. Passes for the pre-show are limited and can be added onto the tickets at the time of purchase.

For fans who want even more exclusive perks, the show is also offering VIP experience packages. With guided tours, guests can get up close and personal with the trucks and see what goes into the production of “Monster Trucks Live: Glow Party.” VIP tickets also include exclusive merchandise. As with the pre-show, VIP tickets are limited.

HOW TO GO

What: “Monster Trucks Live: Glow Party”

When: May 4-5, 2024; 12:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Nutter Center, 3640 Colonel Glenn Hwy., Fairborn

Tickets and more info: Visit hotwheelsmonstertruckslive.com