Ring in 2023 with ‘Voyage to Paris’ at Schuster Center

Featuring all three components of the DPAA – Dayton Ballet, Dayton Opera and Dayton Philharmonic Orchestra – the concert will feature selections from Andrew Lloyd Webber’s “The Phantom of the Opera” (”Think of Me,” “The Music of the Night”) as well as an orchestral salute to Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s “Gigi” and George Gershwin’s iconic “An American in Paris.”

Other programming highlights include Cole Porter’s “I Love Paris” from “Can-Can,” Edith Piaf’s “La vie en rose,” and Johann Strauss II’s “The Blue Danube.” The evening will conclude with a celebratory balloon drop during an orchestra-led singing of “Auld Lang Syne.”