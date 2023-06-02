RiverScape Summer Music Series opens tonight with Dayton bluegrass acts

After backing up Hensley for years, Nunery has stepped into the frontman position with the Shady Pine. The group also features Rob Spahr (bass), Jason Clemons (mandolin), Robbie Marion (fiddle, vocals) and Kevin Crestos (banjo).

“It’s new territory for me to step into the lead role and sing lead vocals and play guitar instead of banjo,” he said. “It’s really exciting to surround myself with great musicians and see what kind of sounds we can come up with. We spent the last year just being a bluegrass band, really getting down a three-hour set of covers and standards So I’m super excited for people to see us perform at RiverScape. I can’t wait.”

HOW TO GO

Who: RiverScape Summer Music Series presents the Repeating Arms and the Shady Pine

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton

When: Friday, June 2 from 6-9 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: 937-274-0126 or www.metroparks.org