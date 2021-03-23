There will be no scrubs allowed at this ’90s R&B-themed dance party in Dayton

The Yellow Cab Tavern is going to be jumpin’, jumpin’ next month as the popular music venue prepares to throw it back to the ’90s for a dance party.
“Love You: A ’90s RnB Night,” scheduled for Saturday, April 17, will feature DJ SexBox, who will spin hits from the 1990s, focusing on the most popular and celebrated R&B chart-toppers of the decade.
You can expect to hear songs by artists including Usher, Destiny’s Child, TLC, Whitney Houston, Jade, Monica, Jennifer Lopez, Aaliyah, and more.
The doors will open at 7:30 p.m., and music begins at 8 p.m. Tickets will be $5 at the door. If you get hungry from all that dancing, The Pizza Bandit and Drunken Waffle food trucks will be serving food until 10 p.m.
Credit: Tom Gilliam
WANT TO GO?
What: Love You: A ’90s RnB Night
Where: The Yellow Cab Tavern 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
When: Saturday, April 17 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Cost: $5 at the door
More info: Facebook