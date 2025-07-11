TV star, comedian Tommy Davidson to perform at Dayton Funny Bone

“Stand-up is like my foundation,” he said. “I’m a stand-up comic first. Without it, I wouldn’t be acting or making music. It’s the most important thing I do and go from there. I don’t need anyone else to do it. Everything else comes with a director and actor and this and that. Just give me a mic and an audience.”

His current show “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” is in its fourth season on Disney+. He has also had guest starring roles on “Poppa’s House” with another “In Living Color”-alum Damon Wayans and “The Ms. Pat Show.” While he enjoys acting, he enjoys the working with other actors and artists the most.

“Always have [liked collaboration],” he said. “It’s the same as being at any job. It’s the same collaboration process. If you don’t love it, you will be miserable.”

Davidson has also started a new venture into the music realm. He recently worked with the band Earth, Wind and Fire on the single “Stronger.” He’s had multiple singles with other singers as well. Davidson said that he’s always been a singer.

“That [single ‘Stronger’] came out just perfect,” he said. “I’m still getting the word out. I did music first before stand-up. I waited for years to do it, but now my music is here. I’m having an obscure start. Every time I move to another part of my career, it always starts out obscure.”

He has three Showtime comedy specials and also tours the country co-headlining with comic giants, including Katt Williams, Mike Epps and Martin Lawrence. He also recently starred in the feature documentaries “I Am Comic” opposite Tim Allen and Lewis Black, and “Dying Laughing” with Jamie Foxx, Kevin Hart, Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman.

Davidson said that in his comedy shows there are no topics that he won’t talk about. He talks about race and is very open about his childhood and upbringing. He also likes to talk about the everyday things that most people can relate to.

“Everything and everyone,” he said. “I want to make people feel good about who you are. Talk about what we all know and extract the happy out of it. I can do all topics without offending … I like to talk to the audience, but not too much.”

His forthcoming series, “Varnell,” in which he partners with Lawrence, is set to be released in 2025. The song “Stronger” will be out on all platforms by Thanksgiving. For now, Davidson is doing his favorite thing, making people laugh. He does have some hopes for the upcoming Funny Bone shows.

“To kill,” he said. “Bring the house down and for everyone to go away just right. It will be perfect. You know to feel a lot better about life. No one knows when it’s going to end. It feels good to feel good.”

For any information on Davidson’s music, comedy career and memoir, visit his website at www.thetommydavidson.com.

The Funny Bone shows will be at 7:30 p.m. July 18, and at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. July 19. Tickets are $29 for general admission, $39 for VIP tickets and $64 for VIP tickets with a meet and greet with Davidson. To purchase tickets, visit www.dayton.funnybone.com.forthcoming series, “Varnell,” in which he partners with Lawrence, is set to be released