Yellow Cab Tavern hosts LGBTQ art and dance party this weekend

Yellow Cab Tavern in downtown Dayton is launching a new monthly series spotlighting queer artists, performers and musicians. HEARTSIQ- A Queer Art and Dance Party will be held Friday, Nov. 11 and become a recurring event on the second Friday of every month starting in January.
“When our friend Ky Totten came to us with the idea for a queer artist community focused art and dance party, we recognized the need and immediately said yes,” said Brian Johnson, Marketing and Development Manager for The Yellow Cab Tavern, in a release. “The idea was inspired by a multi genre event we hosted after the Pride Silent Disco this year. We decided that we would make HEARTSIQ a monthly event because Pride deserves to be celebrated year round!”
Organizers say attendees each month can expect a multi-genre format at every HEARTSIQ event including bands, DJs, spoken word, visual art, performance, installations, and more.
“We’re excited to welcome six artists to participate in our inaugural HEARTSIQ on Nov 11th.” Johnson added. “Hosting the event will be Sarah Green, a Drag and Burlesque Performer with visual artist Elizabeth Hope in our gallery area. Then we’re excited to welcome the longstanding Dayton musician Abigail Moone and friends to the stage. We’ll be closing out the first HeartSiq with local favorite DJ Kim L! This is one of those ' Do not miss’ music situations in Dayton.”
In addition, Haus of Sequins will decorate Yellow Cab Tavern and Lola will provide projection visuals.
“We love the local queer community we’re honored to be a part of and can’t wait to see everyone out to celebrate it!” Johnson said.
HOW TO GO
What: HEARTSIQ - A Queer Art and Dance Party
Where: Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton
When: Friday, Nov. 11; doors open at 8 p.m.; music starts at 9 p.m.
