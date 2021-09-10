dayton-daily-news logo
X

Food, dancing, cooking!: Hispanic Heritage Festival returns next weekend

The Hispanic Heritage Festival celebrated its 20th year with dancing, food and fun on Saturday, Sept. 18 at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Caption
The Hispanic Heritage Festival celebrated its 20th year with dancing, food and fun on Saturday, Sept. 18 at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton. TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

What to Do
By Lisa PowellAshley Moor
1 hour ago

It’s time to bust out those dancing shoes and stretch pants! The Hispanic Heritage Festival will be returning for its 20th year on Saturday, Sept. 18 at RiverScape MetroPark in Dayton.

The Hispanic Heritage Festival, taking place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., benefits the Puerto Rican, American and Caribbean Organization (PACO).

ExploreBeer me! Local brews in the spotlight at several September events

The festival kicks off at noon with a parade that sets off at Second and St. Clair Streets and travels to RiverScape MetroPark.

The festival is PACO’s largest fundraiser of the year. The organization provides scholarships to local Hispanic students, creates events supporting the local Hispanic community, and promotes Hispanic culture and other charitable initiatives.

The free event is packed with food from Hispanic cultures, a parade featuring costumed groups, live entertainment and more.

ExploreWORTH THE DRIVE: Glass pumpkin patch will sparkle during Hocking Hills festival

Artists like Charlie Aponte, John Del Piano & El Combo from Chicago, Christian Nieves & Herencia Musical from Puerto Rico, Cincinnati-based band Daglio and the Dayton Salsa Project will be performing at the festival.

Guests will also enjoy traditional dance demonstrations from Mexico, Panama and Puerto Rico and interactive salsa lessons and Zumba classes. From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., the Cultural Demonstration Booth will be providing up-close demonstrations of Hispanic art, cooking and music.

Make sure you come hungry, as the festival offers guests a chance to indulge in food from Bolivia, Argentina, Peru, Colombia, Puerto Rico, Mexico and more.

ExploreProst! Springboro’s Oktoberfest returns this weekend with beer, food and unique contests

HOW TO GO

What: Hispanic Heritage Festival

Where: RiverScape MetroPark, 111 E. Monument Ave., downtown Dayton

When: Saturday, Sept. 18 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Cost: Free

More info: pacodayton.org/hispanic-heritage-festival.html

In Other News
1
Pig out at the Preble County Pork Festival next weekend
2
5 Miami Valley events to check out this weekend
3
Prost! Springboro’s Oktoberfest returns this weekend with beer, food...
4
Yellow Springs Porchfest to feature over 50 musical acts next weekend
5
Changes announced for 50th annual Oktoberfest at Dayton Art Institute
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top