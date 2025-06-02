Greene County Beekeepers’ Honey Harvest event returns this June

Visitors can expect demonstrations of extracting honey from honeycomb all day, as well as between 15 and 20 vendors that make and sell products by, for and about honeybees.

“We will have beekeepers or people using bee products, beeswax, honey and propolis for products that they make and sell,” said Greene County Beekeepers Treasurer Paul Piszkiewicz. “There’s a good chance that we will have an observation hive with live bees sealed inside, so people should be able to see displays of live bees as well.”

Propolis, or “bee glue” refers to a resinous substance that honeybees use to patch up holes in their hives. It’s also known for its antifungal and antibacterial properties.

Several local nonprofits focusing on nature, the environment and pollinators will also be in attendance, as well as bee-related children’s activities, crafts, products and food trucks.

And of course, local honey will be available for purchase.

If visitors take anything away from the family-friendly event, it should be an “appreciation for honeybees, native bees and their importance in keeping the environment healthy,” Piszkiewicz added.

The Greene County Beekeepers Association is one of many organizations around Ohio that helps beekeepers and promotes healthy apiaries in local communities. The roughly 100 members in Greene County range from small-scale hobbyists to operations with 20-plus hives.

“Honey bees are indirectly beneficial to a lot of farming operations. Practically 90-plus percent of the fields in Greene County are soybeans and corn, but there are a few other things that are grown and honeybees are important to those,” Piszkiewicz said.