Here’s what to do with those tickets to canceled or rescheduled Dayton Live shows

For those who have tickets to a show that has been canceled or rescheduled to a date that you are unable to attend, you will be able to do one of the following three options:

Donate the value of your tickets back to the presenting organization, like Dayton Live, Dayton Performing Arts Alliance, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company, Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus, Dayton Dance Initiative, The Human Race Theatre Company and others. If you’re unsure of the presenting organization, you can find this information on Dayton Live’s website.

Receive the value of your tickets as a Dayton Live gift certificate that can be used for a future performance.

Receive a full refund back to the credit card used for the original purchase — or via check.

Though the on-site box offices are closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Dayton Live ticket office phones are receiving calls from Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“If you know you’d like a refund, please call the Dayton Live Ticket Office at 937-228-3630 so we can verify your original payment method,” Japs said. “Now that we’ve announced our new Premier Health Broadway in Dayton lineup for 2020-2021, our phone traffic has picked up quite a bit, so please be patient. Patrons can also email us at tickets@daytonlive.org.”

In the future, if patrons are wary of attending a performance or event hosted by Dayton Live, they will be able to exchange the tickets for another event, donate the value of their tickets to Dayton Live, receive the value of the tickets as a Dayton Live gift certificate or receive a refund. This policy begins 30 days prior to the performance in question. For more information about the ticket guarantee policy, head to Dayton Live’s website.