Inaugural Dayton Black Restaurant Week launches next week

The Miami Valley has had different restaurant weeks in the summer and winter for more than a decade to put the spotlight on different locally-owned restaurants.
A new restaurant week is launching to highlight some of the fantastic Black-owned food-based businesses in the Miami Valley. The inaugural Dayton Black Restaurant Week will run Sept. 14-20.
Jamila Briscoe, creator of the Facebook page Dayton Food Diaries that chronicles her food discoveries across the region, is the organizer of Black Restaurant Week.
“The origin story is pretty short. I noticed there was minimal representation of Black-owned eateries in many of the traditional Restaurant Week events for a variety of reasons. I thought it would be great to create an opportunity that highlights Black-owned food-based businesses, whether brick and mortar, food trucks, caterers and chefs ... to highlight the diversity of offerings available in the city, that are Black-owned,” Briscoe said. The promotion will showcase and highlight some of the great flavors and wonderful dishes that Black-owned restaurants, food trucks and other business owners have to offer.
“Investing in and supporting black-owned businesses, locally and non, is essential — and should be normalized to the point where purchasing from Black-owned businesses is a natural part of everyday life. There are long-standing inequities when it comes to access to capital for Black-owned businesses. Even in the most recent crisis, it was estimated that the virus led to the permanent closure of 41 percent of Black-owned businesses, with similarly concerning numbers when it came to access to PPP funds. Every dollar circulated within the community combats existing systematic barriers, and solidifies their existence in the present, as well as, for years to come,” Briscoe said.
Participating businesses
Here’s a look at who will be participating and what to know before you go.
Bless Me Sweets
The Entrepreneurs Shoppe, 1109 W. Third St., Dayton
937-520-6883 or www.blessmesweets.com
What: A bakery that specializes in custom cakes, cookies, cupcakes, and more for any special occasion.
Offering: Vegan cookies will be BOGO half off (prize is per dozen)
Instagram: https://instagram.com/blessmesweets
Cuisine: Bakery/Sweets
Features: Delivery, online ordering, gluten-free options, vegan/vegetarian options
The Grind House Coffee and Tea Company
Located inside of the Meijer at 7150 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights
937-260-8153 or www.Grindhousecoffeeandteacompany.com
What: Briscoe says this business, led by Bill Miller Jr., president and CEO, is the best coffee in the Miami Valley. “Their great-grandfather spurred the passion for coffee and now they are sharing family secrets with the rest of the world.”
Offering: TBA
Instagram: https://instagram.com/grindhousecoffeeco
Cuisine: Cafe/Coffee Shop
Features: Carryout only, online ordering, Wi-Fi
Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday
Credit: Contributed
Nayana Eateries
937-367-8957
E-mail: nayanaeateries@gmail.com
What: A private chef and catering service dedicated to the health of food. Serving to feed your soul, providing meals that are packed with flavor for every lifestyle.
Offering: Entrees available for $20.20 and $40.20 for delivery. For $20.20: Mandarin Orange and Chili Glazed Pork Chops or Hickory Bacon and Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breast. For $40.20: Shrimp and Lobster Grits or Blackberry and Mint Lamb Chops. All dishes are served with a Rustic Red Skin Potato Mash and Nayana Eateries Signature Haricot Vert (excluding the Shrimp and Lobster Grits, which are paired with a fresh mixed green salad).
Instagram: https://instagram.com/nayana_eateries
Features: Carryout, delivery and private bookings. Email or call to learn more.
Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Sunday
Credit: Lisa Powell / Staff
SOCA Food Truck
937-838-1902 or www.facebook.com/pages/category/Food-Truck/SOCA-Food-Truck-111519573947493
What: Dayton-based food truck bringing authentic Trinidad and Tobago food and culture with every dish served. Known for Jerk Rolls (vegan and chicken).
Offering: 10% off any menu items totaling $5 or more
Instagram: https://instagram.com/soca_food_truck
Cuisine: Caribbean, Vegan/Vegetarian
Hours: Location and hours vary.
Credit: Lisa Powell / Staff
Sprouting Dreams LLC
https://sproutingdreams.weebly.com
What: Sprouting Dreams is a 100% vegan food company offering unique creations. They offer fresh and high quality vegan/plant-based dishes with gluten-free free options thanks to chef and owner Da’Ves Malone.
Offering: $5 off orders over $30
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Sproutingdreamsllc
Cuisine: American, BBQ, Soulfood, Southern, Vegan/Vegetarian
Features: Gluten-free options, vegan/vegetarian
Upcoming food event: Your Dream of Vegan Eats: Summer BBQ Vol. 1 on Sept. 27 from 3-7 p.m. at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. Visit www.facebook.com/events/647665025861934 to learn more.
Taste of Jamaica
4324 Salem Ave., Dayton
937-677-4878
What: This spot serves up authentic Jamaican food and is known for its jerk chicken.
Offering: TBA
Instagram: https://instagram.com/tasteofjamaica937
Cuisine: Caribbean
Features: Carryout only
Hours: 2:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Taste-T-Love Baby Food
937-718-3189 or www.tastetlove.com
What: A baby food prep business. They provide natural baby food made with organic ingredients to parents who prefer homemade food but don’t have the time, patience, or know-how to make it themselves.
Offering: 15% off any menu item for Dayton Black Restaurant Week.
Instagram: https://instagram.com/tastetlovebabyfood
Cuisine: Baby food puree
Features: Delivery, online ordering
Twist Cupcakery
25 S. St. Clair Street, Dayton
937-771-4099 or www.twistcupcakery.com
What: Open since 2015, Twist creates everything from beautifully decorated custom cakes to scrumptious gourmet cupcakes. The bakery, owned and run by Alexandra “Kate” Rivers, who acts as the Chief Baking Officer, is known for its cupcakes in a jar.
Offering: 10% off with coupon code DBRW2020 for cupcakes in a jar. Must place order online at www.twistcupcakerydayton.com
Instagram: https://instagram.com/twistcupcakery
Cuisine: Bakery/Sweets
Features: Curbside pick up only
Hours: Curbside pick up noon-5 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday
Note: Twist Cupcakery ships their cupcakes in a jar nationwide if you want to send something special to someone special
Wholly Grounds
825 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-349-5807 or https://whollygrounds.com
What: A super chilled coffee bar.
Offering: TBA
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whgrounds/
Cuisine: Cafe/Coffee Shop
Features: Delivery, online ordering, gluten-free options, in-person dining, vegan/vegetarian options, Wi-Fi
Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday
‘Enjoy the great eats’
From Nanya Eateries' drool-worthy Instagram page to the wonderful, healthy baby food combinations being created by Taste-T-Love, to the seriously delicious cupcakes in a jar that Twist Cupcakery makes and ships, to SOCA food truck, which launched just a few months ago in late June, there’s a lot on this list to be really excited about and celebrate for the food, flavors and what they offer the community, not just for the week of Sept. 14-20, but for every week throughout the year.
“I encourage people to try out food they have never had and enjoy the great eats for the entire family, babies and up,” Briscoe said.
Visit the Dayton Black Restaurant Week Facebook page for updates and complete information: www.facebook.com/events/593150488305940
Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of exciting outdoor spaces, new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.