Inaugural Dayton Black Restaurant Week launches next week

Participating businesses

Here’s a look at who will be participating and what to know before you go.

Bless Me Sweets

The Entrepreneurs Shoppe, 1109 W. Third St., Dayton

937-520-6883 or www.blessmesweets.com

What: A bakery that specializes in custom cakes, cookies, cupcakes, and more for any special occasion.

Offering: Vegan cookies will be BOGO half off (prize is per dozen)

Instagram: https://instagram.com/blessmesweets

Cuisine: Bakery/Sweets

Features: Delivery, online ordering, gluten-free options, vegan/vegetarian options

Bill Miller, founder and owner of Grind House Coffee & Tea Co. SUBMITTED

The Grind House Coffee and Tea Company

Located inside of the Meijer at 7150 Executive Blvd., Huber Heights

937-260-8153 or www.Grindhousecoffeeandteacompany.com

What: Briscoe says this business, led by Bill Miller Jr., president and CEO, is the best coffee in the Miami Valley. “Their great-grandfather spurred the passion for coffee and now they are sharing family secrets with the rest of the world.”

Offering: TBA

Instagram: https://instagram.com/grindhousecoffeeco

Cuisine: Cafe/Coffee Shop

Features: Carryout only, online ordering, Wi-Fi

Hours: 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Grind House Coffee shop is one of the participants in the first Dayton Black Restaurant Week Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Nayana Eateries

937-367-8957

E-mail: nayanaeateries@gmail.com

What: A private chef and catering service dedicated to the health of food. Serving to feed your soul, providing meals that are packed with flavor for every lifestyle.

Offering: Entrees available for $20.20 and $40.20 for delivery. For $20.20: Mandarin Orange and Chili Glazed Pork Chops or Hickory Bacon and Spinach Stuffed Chicken Breast. For $40.20: Shrimp and Lobster Grits or Blackberry and Mint Lamb Chops. All dishes are served with a Rustic Red Skin Potato Mash and Nayana Eateries Signature Haricot Vert (excluding the Shrimp and Lobster Grits, which are paired with a fresh mixed green salad).

Instagram: https://instagram.com/nayana_eateries

Features: Carryout, delivery and private bookings. Email or call to learn more.

Hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Ricardo Modeste (left) and his brother, Shafton Greene were born in Trinidad and Tobago and have incorporated their heritage into their business, Soca food trucK. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell / Staff Credit: Lisa Powell / Staff

SOCA Food Truck

937-838-1902 or www.facebook.com/pages/category/Food-Truck/SOCA-Food-Truck-111519573947493

What: Dayton-based food truck bringing authentic Trinidad and Tobago food and culture with every dish served. Known for Jerk Rolls (vegan and chicken).

Offering: 10% off any menu items totaling $5 or more

Instagram: https://instagram.com/soca_food_truck

Cuisine: Caribbean, Vegan/Vegetarian

Hours: Location and hours vary.

The Soca food truck's Roti is flatbread folded around a combination of curried potatoes, chickpeas and choice of meat, similar to a burrito. LISA POWELL / STAFF Credit: Lisa Powell / Staff Credit: Lisa Powell / Staff

Sprouting Dreams LLC

https://sproutingdreams.weebly.com

What: Sprouting Dreams is a 100% vegan food company offering unique creations. They offer fresh and high quality vegan/plant-based dishes with gluten-free free options thanks to chef and owner Da’Ves Malone.

Offering: $5 off orders over $30

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/Sproutingdreamsllc

Cuisine: American, BBQ, Soulfood, Southern, Vegan/Vegetarian

Features: Gluten-free options, vegan/vegetarian

Upcoming food event: Your Dream of Vegan Eats: Summer BBQ Vol. 1 on Sept. 27 from 3-7 p.m. at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton. Visit www.facebook.com/events/647665025861934 to learn more.

Taste of Jamaica

4324 Salem Ave., Dayton

937-677-4878

What: This spot serves up authentic Jamaican food and is known for its jerk chicken.

Offering: TBA

Instagram: https://instagram.com/tasteofjamaica937

Cuisine: Caribbean

Features: Carryout only

Hours: 2:30-7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Taste-T-Love Baby Food provides natural baby food made with organic ingredients to parents who prefer homemade food. CONTRIBUTED

Taste-T-Love Baby Food

937-718-3189 or www.tastetlove.com

What: A baby food prep business. They provide natural baby food made with organic ingredients to parents who prefer homemade food but don’t have the time, patience, or know-how to make it themselves.

Offering: 15% off any menu item for Dayton Black Restaurant Week.

Instagram: https://instagram.com/tastetlovebabyfood

Cuisine: Baby food puree

Features: Delivery, online ordering

Kate Rivers, owner of Twist Cupcakery at 25 S. St. Clair St., started her downtown Dayton business five years ago as part of the Downtown Dayton Partnership Activated Spaces program. The DDP’s new Retail Lab program aims to take downtown business owner’s ideas to the next level in order for them to open their own storefronts. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Twist Cupcakery

25 S. St. Clair Street, Dayton

937-771-4099 or www.twistcupcakery.com

What: Open since 2015, Twist creates everything from beautifully decorated custom cakes to scrumptious gourmet cupcakes. The bakery, owned and run by Alexandra “Kate” Rivers, who acts as the Chief Baking Officer, is known for its cupcakes in a jar.

Offering: 10% off with coupon code DBRW2020 for cupcakes in a jar. Must place order online at www.twistcupcakerydayton.com

Instagram: https://instagram.com/twistcupcakery

Cuisine: Bakery/Sweets

Features: Curbside pick up only

Hours: Curbside pick up noon-5 p.m. Friday and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturday

Note: Twist Cupcakery ships their cupcakes in a jar nationwide if you want to send something special to someone special

A coffee shop is in the works in the South Park neighborhood of Dayton will also include jazz music, tea and if things go as planned, alcohol for certain coffee drinks. The new business located at 825 Wayne Ave. will be called Wholly Grounds. MARK FISHER / STAFF PHOTO

Wholly Grounds

825 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-349-5807 or https://whollygrounds.com

What: A super chilled coffee bar.

Offering: TBA

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/whgrounds/

Cuisine: Cafe/Coffee Shop

Features: Delivery, online ordering, gluten-free options, in-person dining, vegan/vegetarian options, Wi-Fi

Hours: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday, 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sunday

‘Enjoy the great eats’

From Nanya Eateries' drool-worthy Instagram page to the wonderful, healthy baby food combinations being created by Taste-T-Love, to the seriously delicious cupcakes in a jar that Twist Cupcakery makes and ships, to SOCA food truck, which launched just a few months ago in late June, there’s a lot on this list to be really excited about and celebrate for the food, flavors and what they offer the community, not just for the week of Sept. 14-20, but for every week throughout the year.

“I encourage people to try out food they have never had and enjoy the great eats for the entire family, babies and up,” Briscoe said.

Visit the Dayton Black Restaurant Week Facebook page for updates and complete information: www.facebook.com/events/593150488305940

Dayton Eats looks at the regional food stories and restaurant news that make mouths water. Share info about your menu updates, special dinners and events, new chefs, interesting new dishes and culinary adventures. Do you know of exciting outdoor spaces, new exciting format changes, specials, happy hours, restaurant updates or any other tasty news you think is worth a closer look at? E-mail Alexis Larsen at alexis.e.larsen@hotmail.com with the information and we will work to include it in future coverage.