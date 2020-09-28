Oh my gourdness! The best places to pick your own pumpkins in the Miami Valley

Hours: U-Pick pumpkins will be available daily, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., from Sept. 19 through Oct. 25

More info: youngsdairy.com/pick-your-own-pumpkins | Facebook.com/YoungsDairy

Customers at Young’s Jersey Dairy can pick their own pumpkins from the farm’s vast collection of fall goods from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Each pumpkin is $9 or three for $24. This price includes a socially distanced wagon ride to the pumpkin patch. Tickets can be purchased by visiting Cowvin’s Corny Bin, located between the Dairy Store and the barn. Customers will be able to pay for their pumpkins at Cowvin’s Corny Bin or inside at the counter of either restaurant or gift shops.

However, if the trek to the pumpkin patch doesn’t sound ideal for you, there is the option of picking out a pumpkin from the field and display next to the Dairy Store. Many of these pumpkins are smaller and less expensive.

After you pick out the perfect pumpkin, challenge yourself to finish Cowvin’s Corny Maze.

🎃🍂Niederman Family Farm

The Niederman Family Farm's pumpkin patch. Credit: Niederman Family Farm Credit: Niederman Family Farm

Location: 5110 Lesourdsville West Chester Road, Liberty Township

Hours: Open through Oct. 31 every Thursday from 6-9 p.m., Friday from 6-10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 1-6 p.m.

More info: niedermanfamilyfarm.com/pumpkins | Facebook.com/niedermanfamilyfarm

All the pumpkins at the Niederman Family Farm’s pumpkin patch are 50 cents per pound. All tickets to enter the farm must be purchased online by visiting the Niederman Family Farm’s website.

General admission tickets are $12 per person (children ages 2 and under get in for free), and include the following fall-inspired activities:

- The four-acre corn maze

- Hayrides

- Lil' sprout route

- Jumping pillow

- Ball zones

- Kids tractor play area

- Kids tiny houses

- Climbing web

- Animal exhibits

- Climbing Hill

- Human Foosball

- Tug-o-war

- Duck Races

- Teatherball

- Pipe swings

After your fall fun, munch on a fall-inspired snack like caramel apples or kettle corn by visiting the farm’s market, full of seasonal favorites.

🎃🍂Burwinkel Farms

Burwinkel Farms is a great way to spend a fall day - there s something fun and exciting for everyone. CONTRIBUTED

Location: 4359 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross (Butler County)

Hours: Pumpkin patch will be available through Oct. 31. Hayrides are available to the public on Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., while other activities will be open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Sunday.

More info: www.burwinkelfarms.com | Facebook.com/BurwinkelFarms

For $8 per person, customers can enjoy a round-trip hayride, one small pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, a punch-card corn maze and a visit with the animals. For $5, customers will be able to do all of these activities without the option of the roundtrip hayride. Guests 2 years old and younger can get in for free.

Though the hayrides are only available on the weekends, guests can schedule a hayride for groups of ten or more people on weekdays.

While at Burwinkel Farms, staff members ask that guests do their part to remain socially distanced.

🎃🍂Brown’s Family Farm Market

Brown’s Family Farm Market offers affordable fun for everyone at their Fall Family Fun Weekends, which runs through October 31. CONTRIBUTED

Location: 11620 Hamilton–Cleves Road, Hamilton

Hours: Store and play areas open daily from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and hayrides and barrel train rides on Saturdays and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Oct. 31.

More info: brownsfarmmarket.com | Facebook.com/brownsfarmmarket

Every Saturday and Sunday until Oct. 31, customers are welcome to pick out their own pumpkins and indulge in a number of other family-friendly fall activities, like hayrides, Barrel Train rides, a corn maze, play areas, visits with farm animals and a chance to comb through fall-inspired treats at the farm market.

Customers will be required to wear a mask inside of the market and in congested areas outdoors. Hayride times are now being scheduled in advance to avoid overcrowding.

🎃🍂Irons Fruit Farm

You can buy your pumpkins pre-picked on weekdays at Iron's Fruit Farm, or you can pick your own on weekends. (Source: Facebook)

Location: 1640 Stubbs Mills Road, Lebanon

Hours: Pumpkin patch is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The store is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

More info: www.ironsfruitfarm.com | Facebook/IronsFruitFarm

Until the pumpkins are gone, customers will be able to pick out their very own pumpkins from Irons Fruit Farm’s pumpkin patch. Hayrides run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and they provide the only way to get to the pumpkin patch.

While on the farm, guests are asked to socially distance and wear masks.

Along with an ample offering of pumpkins, the farm will also have a corn maze and other fall treats available, such as fritters, cider donuts and pies.

🎃🍂Fulton Farms

Fulton's Farm offers a huge selection of pumpkins, so you shouldn’t have trouble finding the right one for you. (Source: Facebook)

Location: 2393 OH-202, Troy

Hours: Hayrides to U-Pick pumpkin patch will be taking place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays. Weekday hayrides will also be offered from 3-5:30 p.m.

More info: fultonfarms.com | Facebook

For $8 per person, customers at Fulton Farms in Troy can enjoy a round-trip hayride to the U-Pick pumpkin patch, a pumpkin and “time behind the Farm Market to play.”

After you pick out the perfect pumpkin, swing by the Fulton Farms Market to explore the other seasonal favorites, like gourds, decorations and baked goods.

🎃🍂Peifer Orchards

Peifer Orchards in Yellow Springs allows customers to pick out their own pumpkins from their pumpkin patch every weekend throughout September and October. Credit: Peifer Orchards Credit: Peifer Orchards

Location: 4590 US 68 N., Yellow Springs

Hours: U-Pick pumpkin patch will be open to the public through the middle or end of October every Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More info: www.peiferorchards.com | Facebook.com/peiferorchards/

Until every pumpkin is gone and the apples are out of season, Peifer Orchards in Yellow Springs will be giving customers the option of picking their own apples and pumpkins.

Entry to the farm is $2 per person (children 3 and under get in for free), and apples are $1.99 per pound, while pumpkins are 40 cents per pound. The pricing will vary for the orchard’s specialty pumpkins.

🎃🍂Tuken’s Orchard & Farm Market

Linda Weymouth of Springfield takes a walk through the pumpkin patch of Tukens Orchard Farm Market at Kiwanis Oktoberfest in West Alexandria on Sunday Oct. 12. Credit: Teesha McClam Credit: Teesha McClam

Location: 15725 Dayton Eaton Pike, West Alexandria

Hours: Opening of pumpkin patch not yet determined. Be sure to check back in via the orchard’s Facebook page for updates.

More info: www.tukensfarmmarket.com | Facebook

Though details have not been confirmed, Tuken’s Orchard & Farm Market will be offering U-Pick pumpkins this season. The orchard’s store will also be housing pre-picked pumpkins, mum flowers, apple cider and other seasonal favorites for purchasing. Mums are $12 each or two for $22.

The orchard will be asking all of their guests to socially distance and wear masks while on the property.

🎃🍂Brumbaugh Fruit and Fun Farm

Brumbaugh's Fruit and Fun Farm is the perfect place for a family outting, with over 23 different activities. (Source: Facebook)

Location: 6420 Hollansburg Arcanum Road, Arcanum

Hours: Fun Farm hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays from now through Nov. 1

More info: www.brumbaughfruitfarm.com | Facebook

For $10 per person (children ages 3 and under, and those over 65, get in for free), customers can enjoy a number of fall activities, like the Kiddie Korn Maze, several play areas and a hayride to and from the pumpkin patch. Customers can pay for all of their pumpkins at the main entrance when exiting the farm.

The market and bakery will also be open during the weekends for those who wish to snack on a number of seasonal delights, including hot apple cider, apple dumplings and fall produce.

🎃🍂McMonigle Farms Pumpkin Fest

Customers pick out pumpkins at the McMonigle Farm Market. Credit: McMonigle Farm Market Credit: McMonigle Farm Market

Location: 5490 S. Dixie Highway, Middletown

Hours: Every Saturday and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. through Oct. 31

More info: www.fallpumpkinfest.com | Facebook.com/KDMCMONIGLE/

Through Oct. 31, the McMonigle Farms Pumpkin Fest is offering fall fun from its selection of U-Pick pumpkins, to cow trains, a one-acre corn maze and homemade seasonal treats.

The all-inclusive hayride, which includes a scenic hayride, corn maze entry and one pumpkin, is $12.50 per person, while a basic hayride, which includes a scenic hayride and entry to the corn maze, is $9.50. For all other pricing, visit the farm’s website.

🎃🍂Lucas Bros. Fall Fest

The pumpkin patch at the Lucas Bros. Fall Fest. Credit: Lucas Bros. Fall Fest Credit: Lucas Bros. Fall Fest

Location: 3229 Ferry Road, Bellbrook

Hours: Every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., through Nov. 1

More info: www.lucasbrosfarms.com | Facebook.com/LucasBrosFallFest/

This family-friendly festival will be taking on another fall season with a U-Pick pumpkin patch, hayride through the woods, corn maze, free straw maze, farm animals and more.

The complete package (entry to the hayride and corn maze and one small pumpkin) is $13 per person. For $9 per person, customers can enjoy the hayride and a small pumpkin. A hayride without a small pumpkin is $8 person. Entry to the corn maze is $6 per person, and children ages 2 and under can get in for free. Pumpkins from the U-Pick pumpkin patch are priced by the pound.

🎃🍂Schappacher Farms

The collection of pumpkins available in Schappacher Farms' market. Credit: Schappacher Farms Credit: Schappacher Farms

Location: 3068 West, OH-73, Wilmington

Hours: Open every weekend through the fall from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

More info: http://schappacherfarms.com | Facebook.com/schappacherfarms

Opening for its fourth season in Wilmington, Schappacher Farms is yet again offering a multitude of fall activities, like a free corn maze, free hayrides, farm animals, four pumpkin patches, caramel apples, the Kids Corn Box, and more.

Pumpkins are sold at 40 cents per pound and most run from $1 to $25 at the largest.

The farm will also be hosting a number of fall-related activities this season, so be sure to monitor their Facebook page for upcoming seasonal fun.