Beavercreek gets $1 million grant for Spring House Park, seeks community input

The $1 million grant, which comes from Ohio House Bill 2, is part of phase one of the park’s construction, the city said, which includes design and construction for a disability-accessible playground, an entrance drive, and paved parking lot in the northeast corner.

Beavercreek purchased the land for Spring House Park, located along Grange Hall Road between East Patterson Road and Shakertown Road, in 2022 through funding from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources and local park fees.

The new grant fully covers the costs for the parking lot and playground.

“We are thrilled to receive this grant and to begin the exciting development at Spring House Park,” said Beavercreek parks director Zach Wike. “The initial construction will provide an immediate enhancement for the Beavercreek community, while ensuring minimal impact on the park’s daily operations and maintenance.”

At the community open house, residents will be able to provide feedback on the full phase one amenities and see renderings of potential layouts.

The city will have a survey on their website for those who cannot attend.

Design work is already in progress, with construction on the parking lot and playground expected to begin in late 2025, according to the city.

The total cost for eventual full development of Spring House Park is estimated at $36 million, with $17 million for infrastructure.

The phase one development plan includes additional playground equipment, a splash pad, an outdoor fitness area, shelters, restrooms, and expanded paved parking. The estimated cost for all of phase one is $4.3 million.

The continued efforts to develop Spring House come from a community survey in 2019, in which residents expressed a ”strong desire for a large, community park,” Wike said.

“We also recognize that residents are concerned about additional financial burdens, which is why city staff are actively exploring alternative funding solutions to bring this vision to life, but it’s going to take some time,” he said.

Voters rejected a 1.93-mill property tax levy in 2023 that would have funded development of the park.

“The $1 million grant marks a significant step toward realizing the vision for Spring House Park, creating accessible, family-friendly amenities for the Beavercreek community to enjoy for years to come,” the city said in an announcement.