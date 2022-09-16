GET ACTIVE: Take your pick at u-pick orchards across the region

It’s a thriving business as they frequently have a few thousand people hike through their orchard on a fall weekend. The family business has become an annual destination for thousands of Miami Valley families.

“I think that’s what makes the job so rewarding,” Peifer said. “I loved growing up here and I love being able to share the experience with others.”

Explore Ohio Renaissance Festival expects to reach new heights this season

Spending time in nature has been shown to have a positive impact on both physical and mental health – including improving sleep, boosting immune function and strengthening emotional well-being. With apple picking season in full swing, it can also be fun and delicious.

“Little kids learn where food actually comes from and it’s a lot of fun for families,” said Glenn Monnin of Monnin’s Fruit Farm. “We have people who tell us their grandparents brought them here when they were kids, and now, they are bringing their own kids.”

Combined Shape Caption Monnin's Fruit Farm has been a local U-pick staple for more than 60 years. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Monnin's Fruit Farm has been a local U-pick staple for more than 60 years. CONTRIBUTED

Monnin’s has been in business for more than six decades, offering a variety of u-pick fruit throughout the year.

“Apple picking is a fun, fall tradition for a lot of people,” he said.

The apple picking tradition is also alive and well at Tüken’s Orchard & Farm Market.

Combined Shape Caption Tuken's Orchard & Farm Market in West Alexandria has 20 acres of fruit trees ripe for the picking. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Tuken's Orchard & Farm Market in West Alexandria has 20 acres of fruit trees ripe for the picking. CONTRIBUTED

“We have so many repeat customers,” owner Mary Hora said. “This is their go-to place.”

The West Alexandria mainstay has a store and has expanded its homemade offerings to include ice cream, cider and even wine.

“But the biggest draw is the fruit orchard,” Hora said.

Fresh for the Picking – Area U-Pick Apples

Combined Shape Caption Sunny fall days are the perfect time for apple picking. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption Sunny fall days are the perfect time for apple picking. CONTRIBUTED

* Irons Fruit Farm

What: U-pick apples by the bag or bushel, includes a hayride

Where: 1640 Stubbs Mill Road, Lebanon

Info: For updates, visit the farm’s Facebook page or call 513-932-2853.

* Monnin’s Fruit Farm

What: U-pick apples available daily

Where: 8201 Frederick Pike, Dayton

Info: For updates visit the farm’s Facebook page, website www.monninsfruitfarm.com/ or call 937-890-4536.

Combined Shape Caption U-pick apple orchards are bursting with the fruits of the season. CONTRIBUTED Combined Shape Caption U-pick apple orchards are bursting with the fruits of the season. CONTRIBUTED

* Peifer Orchards

What: U-Pick apples – 20 varieties – are available on Saturdays and Sundays through October

Where: 4590 U.S. 68 N., Yellow Springs

Info: Call 937-767-2208 or visit www.peiferorchards.com for current crop reports or to subscribe to weekly crop reports.

* The Pink House

What: Limited quantities of u-pick apples and hosting Apple Gathering Day festivities on Sept. 17 with refreshments and live entertainment.

Where: 5669 West Kessler-Cowlesville Road, West Milton

Info: Visit www.thepinkhouseorchard.com to check on availability.

* Tüken’s Orchard & Farm Market

What: Apple Picking Days run through mid-October with more than 30 varieties of apples, wagon rides available to the orchard

Where: 15725 Eaton Pike, West Alexandria

Info: Visit the orchard’s Facebook page for regular u-pick updates.

* Wesler Orchards

What: U-pick apples are available and cider season is underway at the orchard that has been operating since 1930

Where: 9319 Wesler Road, New Paris

Info: Visit https://weslerorchards.com and Facebook for updates or call 937-437-8921.