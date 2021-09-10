Pig out at the Preble County Pork Festival next weekend

The festival’s Swine N’ Dine features a meal that would fill up most appetites. The meal comes with choice of a barbecued pork chop, sausage or ham, potato wedges, baked beans, coleslaw, applesauce, a slice of pie and a drink for $8, $10 or $12. Hours are Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. or until sold out.

No need to stop for breakfast before hitting the Pork Festival because the organizers have that waiting for you from 6:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. both days. Each breakfast comes with all-you-can-eat pancakes, smoked sausage and a drink ($7 adults, $4 for children).

New this year, the Preble County Pork Festival will serve a selection of products from Miller, Coors, Eaton’s Bushrod Brew Works and Olde School House Winery as a part of its Hog Haus and Wine Garden. The serving hours will be on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Each drink is $5.

Other foods you’ll find at the festival:

• Pulled pork nachos, $7

• Cracklins and jerky sticks, $1-$5

• Hot dogs, $3

• Ham, $4

• Smoked sausage, $5

• Pork rinds, $2

After you’ve eaten your way through the festival, sit back and enjoy the several special events taking place during the annual pork celebration. Guests will be able to enjoy free performances from country musicians Zach Neil, Moron Brothers and Justin Back in the entertainment tent.

The Kiddie Tractor Pull will take place in the grandstands at noon on Sunday. Racing pigs will also take over the Preble County Pork Festival on Saturday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. and on Sunday at 9 a.m., 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Pork and sausage demonstrations will occur throughout the festival. The complete schedule of events can be found on the Preble County Pork Festival’s website.

HOW TO GO

What: Preble County Pork Festival

When: Saturday, Sept. 18 from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 19 from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: Preble County Fairgrounds, 722 S. Franklin St., Eaton

Cost: Free

More info: 937-456-7273 | Website | Facebook