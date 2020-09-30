Prost! Celebrate the many flavors of German beer at Troy brewery’s Oktoberfest event

A brewery in Troy will be spending an entire weekend celebrating all things German with plenty of beer, live music and festivities to go around.
These Oktoberfest festivities are set to take place on Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Moeller Brew Barn in Troy.
This weekend, customers can enjoy German brews like Marzen Oktoberfest, Dunkleweizen and Moweizen on tap.
Throughout the weekend of German-inspired festivities, several musicians are set to perform. They include the following musicians:
- Drew Rochotte on Friday, Oct. 2 from noon to 3 p.m.
- Ken & Mary Turbo Accordions Express Live Music on Friday, Oct. 2 from 6:30-9:30 p.m. and Saturday, Oct. 3 from 7-10 p.m.
- Jenna Drees on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- The Reatles on Saturday, Oct. 3 from 4-7 p.m.
- Mack McKenzie on Sunday, Oct. 4 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Noah Back on Sunday, Oct. 4 from 3-6 p.m.
Need another incentive to head to Moeller Brew Barn’s Oktoberfest celebration? The first 125 customers who show up on Friday and Saturday will snag a free Moeller Mood Mug. Then, on Saturday evening at 5:30 p.m., one lucky customer who participates in the Stein Hoist Competition will be rewarded with free beer for a year at Moeller Brew Barn.
To win a Moeller Brew Barn gift card, share a photo of yourself in your best German or Oktoberfest garb on Facebook or Instagram and tag the Moeller Brew Barn in Troy from Oct. 2 through Oct. 4. Make sure that the photo is set to public so that the brewery can see it and enter your photo into the contest.
WANT TO GO?
What: Oktoberfest at Moeller Brew Barn in Troy
Where: Moeller Brew Barn, 214 W. Main St., Troy
When: Friday, Oct. 2 and Saturday, Oct. 3 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 4 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.