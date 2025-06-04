Troy Strawberry Festival to have 2 stages of entertainment, car show and more

The 48th annual Troy Strawberry Festival took place on Saturday, June 1 and Sunday, June 2, 2024 in downtown Troy and the Great Miami River levee. Featured festivities included strawberry themed foods, vendors, live music and more. Here are scenes from Saturday plus a behind the scenes glimpse at the making of the festival's famous strawberry donuts by Troy Music Boosters volunteers at Troy Memorial Stadium. This year's festival theme was Blooming Berries.

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

1 hour ago
Those visiting the Troy Strawberry Festival this weekend will find themselves “Berried in Books” along with entertainment, food and an array of other vendors.

“As the largest event in Miami County each year, the Troy Strawberry Festival has a ‘huge impact’ on the city and Miami County,” said Leiann Stewart, executive director of the Miami County Visitors and Convention Bureau. “Drawing a large crowd from throughout Ohio and bordering states, we have people visiting the area for the first time and those who come back year after year.

“This brings exposure to our area as a travel destination and impacts our local economy and businesses by what is spent throughout the weekend with the festival vendors, at local restaurants, local shops, and hotels,” Stewart said.

The festival last year drew more than 100,000, she said.

The 2025 Strawberry Festival will include entertainment on two stages as well as past popular events such as the car show on Sunday in Troy Community Park. The 5K/10K Classic Run will be moving to Saturday morning this year to alleviate congestion with other events at Troy Community Park. The festival hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The Troy community will kick off the event on Friday night with the Strawberry Jam, a hometown celebration. The Strawberry Jam gives locals the ability to enjoy entertainment and shop at the unique boutiques in downtown Troy.

The Strawberry Jam is a scaled down version of the festival with festival vendors having the option to open, while also highlighting the downtown businesses.

The festival began in 1977 as a way for local non-profits to raise funds without selling door to door. The festival is a program of the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce whose festival is to create a vibrant and welcoming festival.

“In 2024, we had 52 nonprofits that raised over $250,000. The economic impact to the community was over $500,000,” said Kathi Roetter, chamber executive director.

In order to keep people coming to the festival, it is very important for the committee to be aware of current trends, she said. “Each year the committee looks at what is working and what isn’t working and makes changes accordingly. Another key item that influences decisions to keep an event going is the liability and cost involved in hosting the event,” Roetter said.

She said festival founders made a wise decision when they chose to host the festival the first full weekend of June each year. “Our festival has become synonymous with summer. We are seen as the kickoff event for summer fun,” Roetter said.

This year’s festival theme, “Berried in Books,” was selected by general chairperson Jessica Silvers. The theme was a natural for Silvers, who reflected her profession as librarian and as promoter of literacy in the theme. Silvers has been a festival volunteer since 2015.

“It’s amazing how much people look forward to the Strawberry Festival,” Stewart said. “The festival is almost 50 years old, and many have made attending the festival an annual tradition.”

MORE DETAILS

What: Troy Strawberry Festival

When: Strawberry Jam mini-festival is Friday starting just before 5 p.m., then main festival is 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Downtown Troy on streets surrounding the Public Square, and on the river levee.

Free parking & shuttle: Three locations at Miami County Fairgrounds, Waco Airfield & Museum (accessible) and ITW Hobart Headquarters.

More info and events schedule: troystrawberryfest.com

