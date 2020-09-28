Under the harvest moon: Downtown Tipp City to host fall-themed beer crawl

Here’s a great way to ring in the changing of the seasons: a costumed beer crawl in idyllic Tipp City.
On Friday, Oct. 2, the Downtown Tipp City Partnership is inviting all beer lovers to dress up in their Halloween costumes and stroll through the city’s downtown area, where a number of local shops, restaurants and other establishments will be sampling exclusive and unique beers.
To participate in the beer crawl, attendees must purchase a ticket good for 10 tastings of the special beers. The participating businesses in downtown Tipp City will each serve as a “stop” on the beer crawl. This fall-inspired event is $30 per person, and tickets can be purchased by visiting the event’s Facebook page. The Downtown Tipp City Partnership’s Harvest Beer Crawl is set to take place from 5-8 p.m.
The following downtown businesses will be participating in this beer crawl:
- Mauk Cabinet By Design
- Thrivent
- Zack Jacobs State Farm
- Royal Crest
- Sugden Furniture
- Midwest Memories
- Bodega Wine & Specialty Market
- Chaffee’s Brewhouse
- Broadway Hair Studio
- Harrison’s Restaurant
- Always Blooming Flowers
- Living Simply Soap
- Browse Awhile Books
- Sam & Ethel’s Restaurant
- Golden Leaf
- Tony’s Bada Bing
- Eagles
- Pampered Paws
- Project Believe
- Fox & Feather Trading Co.
- VFW
Designated drivers do not need to purchase a ticket to participate in this event. The check-in location for the beer crawl will be at Mauk Cabinets by Design, located at 131 W. Main St. in downtown Tipp City. A basket full of goodies will be raffled off to one lucky participant.
WANT TO GO?
What: Downtown Tipp City Harvest Beer Crawl
Where: Downtown Tipp City
When: Friday, Oct. 2 from 5-8 p.m.
Cost: $30 per person