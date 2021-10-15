WORTH THE DRIVE: Headless Horsemen Festival and more intriguing fall events await in Indianapolis

If you’re looking for an Instagram-worthy Halloween moment, look no further than Harvest Nights and Harvest Days at Newfields in Indianapolis. From now through Oct. 31, the art museum and nature center will host a ticketed event, called Harvest Nights, featuring thousands of glowing pumpkins along an outdoor walking path that winds through an enchanted forest of sorts. The spooky destination also features an eerie ghost train and a “grand finale” lights show at Mischief Manor on the Lilly Allee, where guests can indulge in fall beverages and light snacks.

Caption Harvest Nights at Newfields Art Museum in Indianapolis, which takes place through the end of October. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Visit Indy Credit: Visit Indy

Harvest Days will also include thousands of pumpkins, horticulture displays, art-making activities for children, beer, local vendors and more.

Admission to Harvest Nights is $25 per adult, $17 per child between the ages of six and 17 and children five years of age and younger get in for free. Admission to Harvest Days is included with general admission to Newfields, or is $18 per adult, $10 per child between six and 17 and children five years of age and younger get in for free. Museum members have free admission as well.

More information about Harvest Days and Harvest Nights at Newfields can be found by visiting the museum’s website.

Caption Harvest Days at Newfields Art Museum in Indianapolis, which runs through the end of October. CONTRIBUTED. Credit: Visit Indy Credit: Visit Indy

Connor Prairie, a living history museum in Hamilton County, Indiana, has been transformed into Connor Scairie as it hosts its annual Headless Horseman Festival. Through Oct. 30, the festival, which will be held from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursdays through Sundays, features a haunted hayride through the prairie, barrel train rides for children, spooky shows and storytelling ventures (such as a live performance of “The Legend of Sleepy Hollow”), carnival rides and games, fortune-telling, a live DJ and food.

Tickets to the Headless Horseman Festival are $24 per person on Fridays and Saturdays and $19 per person on Thursdays and Sundays. Connor Prairie members get into the festival for free on Thursdays and Sundays.

To find out more information about the event or to purchase tickets, pay a visit to Connor’s Prairie’s website.