15 local artists receive grants to create new albums, podcasts, exhibitions and more

Selected through a rigorous review process, recipients are chosen by a panel of artists, arts administrators, and community leaders who evaluate each applicant’s artistic vision, professional growth plans, and commitment to community engagement.

“We know the power the arts have to unite our community, celebrate our shared history and inspire the next generation to reimagine what’s possible for the future,” said Montgomery County Commission President Judy Dodge in a press statement. “Montgomery County is proud to provide funds to support area artists creative endeavors that will empower a new generation of artists to use their creativity and innovation to transform our community. We extend our heartfelt congratulations to all grant recipients.”

Organizers said artists will use the Artist Opportunity Grant funding to: create new albums, podcasts, and exhibitions; complete artist residencies to gain new skills and connect with other artists; and receive professional training that will enable them to lead longer artistic careers and create more sustainable, eco-friendly artworks.

The 2025-2026 recipients and their projects are:

Brittany Antoon

To travel to Valle de Bravo, Mexico, to attend a two-day dahlia design workshop hosted by author and floral designer Gabriella Salazar in her garden studio.

Jamaal Durr

To create an event where guests will witness an unveiling of artwork that explores the narratives of the profound impact of the prison system on families and raising children, prison reform, and the bond between a father and son.

Evan Fiehrer

To write, record, and perform an album of original music that celebrates the rich history of funk music in Dayton, Ohio, while looking to the future of music by creating a fusion of digital music techniques, such as beats, effects, and virtual instruments, with traditional instrumental and vocal music.

Janyce Glasper

Lead a mural of eight women of color from Dayton and surrounding areas with local high school students and give a lecture about the individual importance of the featured women.

Colleen Kelsey

To provide financial support for a two-week artist residency at NES in Skagaströnd, Iceland. Kelsey will create color studies in acrylic gouache to bring back into the studio. Beyond the creative benefits, the residency will provide exposure to a new community of peers and mentors, expanding her network within the contemporary art world and opening doors to future exhibition opportunities

Shayna McConville

To participate in a two-week residency at Zygote Press to develop a new series of work using a variety of print-based techniques.

Mychaelyn Michalec

To create work for a new show for Sarah Gormley Gallery in Columbus, while mentoring a Dayton area emerging artist(s) in textile art skills.

Amy Powell

Prepare and print a portfolio of previously unseen works for a trip to New York City to meet with a mentor artist.

Yetunde Rodriguez

To create a new body of work to be exhibited at a local gallery and facilitate workshops with the community around the new body of work.

Kate Santucci

Travel to France for a two-week residency to connect with other artists from around the world and to work on a new series of mixed media paintings and drawings inspired by her time there.

Dave Scott

Create an art exhibition that weaves together the complexities of the Black American experience through history from slavery to present with a unique point of view.

Barb Stork

To participate in a two-week residency on Vancouver Island. Stork will create new work inspired by the ancient landscape of Vancouver Island and participate in a cultural dialogue with artists from across the globe. The experience of this residency will be shared with the community in the form of an art exhibition to take place in 2026.

Lydia Williamso

Travel to Buenos Aires, Argentina for an artist residency and engage with local artists, drawing inspiration from the city’s vibrant culture. This experience will fuel the creation of an 8-piece series in Williamson’s signature NOODLE People style, which will culminate in an exhibition at Casablanca Studio and Gallery at Front Street in Dayton, Ohio.

Taliferro Woodfor

The project aims to honor local legends through the innovative use of bleach art, creating a unique medium that brings their stories to life.

Sheri Yarbrough

To expand the S.L. Yarbrough Explains Podcast/ You Tube Channel, allowing for more representation of Black Forensic Psychologists.

“Support from Montgomery County’s taxpayers makes it possible for MCACD to offer critical funding for our local creatives,” said MCACD Board President, Diane Farrell in a press statement. “We are especially excited to support innovative individual artists who push themselves to hone their skills and elevate their art forms, which unquestionably contributes to the vitality of our community.”

For more information about the 2025-2026 Artist Opportunity Grant recipients and other funding opportunities, visit CultureWorks.org/apply-for-funding.