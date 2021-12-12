dayton-daily-news logo
BEST OF DAYTON: Celebrate the 2021 winners in our special ePaper section

Best of Dayton 2021 special section cover
Caption
Best of Dayton 2021 special section cover

What to Know
1 hour ago

We’re celebrating the 2021 Best of Dayton winners with a special 28-page section.

The contest, hosted by Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News, took it more than 277,000 votes from people in the Dayton community to name winners in 100 contests from food to drinking to shopping to living life in the region.

That section is available FREE in our digital ePaper.

CLICK HERE to view the full section.

The full winners lists were also published on Dayton.com and DaytonDailyNews.com.

Here are some examples of how the section looks:

Caption
Best of Dayton 2021 special section pages

Best of Dayton 2021 special section pages
Caption
Best of Dayton 2021 special section pages

Caption
Best of Dayton 2021 special section pages

Best of Dayton 2021 special section pages
Caption
Best of Dayton 2021 special section pages

