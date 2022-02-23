Hamburger icon
BEST OF DAYTON: Food and restaurants champions that have the crown for this year

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

caption arrowCaption
Things to love about Esther Price Candies

Credit: DaytonDailyNews

What to Know
By Staff Report
24 minutes ago

Last year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.

As always, there was high interest in the contests that included options for food and dining in the area.

Here’s a look at the winners in our contests related to restaurants and food:

Best Appetizer

First place: Cooper’s Hawk Southwestern Eggrolls

5220 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville

937-900-9463

Second place: Bullwinkle’s Hash Puppies

19 N. Main St., Miamisburg

937-500-5711

Third place: Bennett’s Publical Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos

67 S Main St., Miamisburg

937-866-4200

Best Asian Food

First place: Thai 9

11 Brown St., Dayton

937-222-3227

Second place: China Cottage

6290 Far Hills Ave., Centerville

937-434-2622

Third place: Sky Asian Cuisine

4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

937-949-9883

Honorable mention: Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi

7580 Peo Ave., Vandalia

937-898-3860

Best Bakery

First place: elé Cake Co.

810 East Dixie Dr., West Carrollton

1279 North Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

3680 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg

Second place: Boosalis Baking and Cafe

175 E. Alex Bell Rd., Centerville

937-424-0636

Third place: Ashley’s Pastry Shop

21 Park Ave., Oakwood

937-293-1719

Honorable mention: RachelBakes & Co

2231 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

937-426-2100

Honorable mention: The Neighborhood Nest

313 W. Main St., Fairborn

937-902-3515

Best BBQ

First place: City Barbeque

6549 Miller Lane, Vandalia

2330 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

5 E. Franklin St., Centerville

Second place: Company 7 BBQ

1001 S. Main St., Englewood

937-836-2777

Third place: Fatback’s Barbecue

1334 Linden Ave., Dayton

937-254-7427

Best Breakfast

First place: The Blue Berry Café

72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook

937-848-5900

Second place: Tank’s Bar and Grill

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-252-2249

Third place: First Watch

4105 W. Town & Country Rd., Kettering

5245 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville

2824 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville

2614-A Colonel Glen Highway, Fairborn

Best Brunch

First place: The Blue Berry Café

72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook

937-848-5900

Second place: Another Broken Egg Cafe

3450 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg

2453 Esquire Dr., Beavercreek

Third place: Lily’s Dayton

329 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-723-7637

Honorable mention: First Watch

4105 W. Town & Country Rd., Kettering

5245 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville

2824 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville

2614-A Colonel Glen Highway, Fairborn

Best Burger

First place: Slyder’s Tavern

836 Watervliet Ave., Dayton

937-258-1222

Second place: McNasty’s

rabellinc@gmail.com

Third place: Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

760 N. Main St., Springboro

937-790-3450

Best Cheap Eats

First place: The Root Beer Stande

1727 Woodman Dr., Dayton

937-640-1114

Second place: Slyder’s Tavern

836 Watervliet Ave., Dayton

937-258-1222

Third place: Victor’s Taco Shop

6418 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights

937-233-3477

Best Chicken Sandwich

First place: Chick-fil-A

10 area locations

chick-fil-a.com

Second place: Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia

937-372-3202

Third place: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

4025 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

3796 Salem Ave, Trotwood

829 West Central Ave., Springboro

1100 S. Main St., Englewood

Best Chili

First place: Tank’s Bar and Grill

2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-252-2249

Second place: Skyline Chili

15 area locations

skylinechili.com

Third place: Geez Grill & Pub

6061 Far Hills Ave., Centerville

937-439-0001

Best Chinese Food

First place: China Cottage

6290 Far Hills Ave., Centerville

937-434-2622

Second place: CJ Chan

536 Wilmington Ave., Dayton

2747 W. Alex Bell Rd., Moraine

Third place: Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi

7580 Peo Ave., Vandalia

937-898-3860

Best Chocolates

First place: Esther Price Candies

1709 Wayne Ave., Dayton

937-253-2121

Second place: Winans Chocolate + Coffee

11 area locations

winanscandies.com

Third place: Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe

101 E. Alex-Bell Rd., Centerville

937-436-5066

Best Deli/Sandwich Shop

First place: Flyboy’s Deli

2515 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood

219 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Second place: Canal Street Arcade and Deli

308 E. 1st St. Dayton

937-220-9333

Third place: Charlie’s Deli & Catering

429 Troy St., Dayton

937-224-3767

Best Diner

First place: Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering

2350 S. Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle

937-849-1378

Second place: Hasty Tasty Pancake House

3509 Linden Ave., Dayton

937-254-8431

Third place: George’s Family Restaurant

5216 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton

937-275-0705

Honorable mention: 416 Diner

416 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-461-0416

Best Donuts

First place: Bill’s Donut Shop

268 N. Main St., Centerville

937-433-0002

Second place: Stan the Donut Man

1441 Wilmington Ave., Dayton

937-293-1080

Third place: Jim’s Donut Shop

122 E. National Rd., Vandalia

Phone: 937-898-4222

Honorable mention: Bear Creek Donuts

80 S. Main St., Miamisburg

937-247-5095

Honorable mention: The Donut Haus Bakery

305 W. Central Ave., Springboro

937-748-0380

Best Family Restaurant

First place: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

937-299-0089

Second place: Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering

2350 S Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle

937-849-1378

Third place: George’s Family Restaurant

5216 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton

937-275-0705

Best Fine Dining

First place: Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton

937-228-5371

Second place: Oakwood Club

2414 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

937-293-6973

Third place: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

4429 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek

937-988-0909

Best Food Truck

First place: Zombie Dogz

zombiedogzdayton@gmail.com

Second place: McNasty’s

rabellinc@gmail.com

Third place: Pizza Bandit

iamthepizzabandit@gmail.com

Honorable mention: What The Taco

whatthetacotruck@gmail.com

Best French Fries

First place: Five Guys

5 area locations

fiveguys.com

Second place: Penn Station East Coast Subs

13 area locations

penn-station.com

Third place: Loose Ends Brewing

890 South Main St., Centerville

info@looseendsbrewing.com

Best Hidden Gem Restaurant

First place: Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia

937-372-3202

Second place: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering

2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering

937-299-0089

Third place: Florentine Restaurant

21 W. Market St., Germantown

937-855-7759

Best Ice Cream

First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy

6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs

937-325-0629

Second place: Graeter’s Ice Cream

2330-A N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

2 N. Main St., Centerville

2412 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood

Third place: Ritter’s Frozen Custard

2226 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

2531 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek

Honorable mention: Jubie’s Creamery

471 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn

937-874-5391

Best Indian Restaurant

First place: Amar India Restaurant

2751 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville

7070 Miller Lane, Vandalia

Second place: Jeet India Restaurant

2750 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek

937-431-8881

Third place: Ajanta India Restaurant

3063 Woodman Dr., Kettering

937-296-9200

Honorable mention: India Chaat Cafe & Curry Out

984 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.

937-435-3557

Best Italian Restaurant

First place: Mamma DiSalvo’s

1375 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering

937-299-5831

Second place: Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen

3002 Woodman Dr., Kettering

937-293-9133

Third place: Franco’s

824 E. Fifth St., Dayton

937-222-0204

Best Mexican Food

First place: Taqueria Mixteca

1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton

937-258-2654

Second place: El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill

12 area locations

eltorobarandgrill.com

Third place: El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant

7 area locations

elranchogrande.info

Best Old-School Restaurant

First place: Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton

937-228-5371

Second place: Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering

2350 S. Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle

937-849-1378

Third place: Florentine Restaurant

21 W. Market St., Germantown

937-855-7759

Best Pizza Restaurant

First place: Marion’s Piazza

8 area locations

marionspiazza.com

Second place: Old Scratch Pizza & Beer

812 S Patterson Blvd., Dayton

440 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville

Third place: Joe’s Pizzeria

4313 Airway Rd., Dayton

937-253-8154

Honorable mention: Pizza Bandit

iamthepizzabandit@gmail.com

Best Place for a Business Lunch

First place: Coco’s Bistro

250 Warren St., Dayton

937-228-2626

Second place: Flyboys Deli

2515 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood

219 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Third place: Florentine Restaurant

21 W. Market St., Germantown

937-855-7759

Best Restaurant at Austin Landing

First place: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill

3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg

937-865-9355

Second place: BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse

10563 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg

937-859-6000

Third place: elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar

3680 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg

937-384-2253

Best Restaurant at The Greene

First place: Pasha Grill

72 Plum St., Beavercreek, OH 45440

937-429-9000

Second place: Condado Tacos

4482 Glengarry Dr., Beavercreek

937-705-6528

Third place: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

4429 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek

937-988-0909

Best Restaurant for a Large Group

First place: Marion’s Piazza

8 area locations

marionspiazza.com

Second place: Geez Grill and Pub

6061 Far Hills Ave., Centerville

937-439-0001

Third place: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar

4429 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek

937-988-0909

Best Restaurant in the Oregon District

First place: Jay’s Seafood

225 E.6th St., Dayton

937-222-2892

Second place: Thai 9

11 Brown St., Dayton

937-222-3227

Third place: Salar Restaurant and Lounge

400 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-203-3999

Best Restaurant in Yellow Springs

First place: Winds Cafe

215 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-767-1144

Second place: Peach’s Grill

104 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-767-4850

Third place: Sunrise Cafe

259 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs

937-767-7211

Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner

First place: Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton

937-228-5371

Second place: Marion’s Piazza

8 area locations

marionspiazza.com

Third place: Florentine Restaurant

21 W. Market St., Germantown

937-855-7759

Best Sandwich

First place: Cuban - McNasty’s Food Truck

rabellinc@gmail.com

Second place: The Liberty Reuben - Flyboys Deli

2515 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood

219 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton

Third place: War Pig - The Drunken Waffle

thedrunkenwaffle@gmail.com

Best Square-Cut Pizza

First place: Marion’s Piazza

8 area locations

marionspiazza.com

Second place: Joe’s Pizzeria

4313 Airway Rd., Dayton

937-253-8154

Third place: Cassano’s Pizza King

20 area locations

cassanos.com

Best Steak

First place: Pine Club

1926 Brown St., Dayton

937-228-5371

Second place: Oakwood Club

2414 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

937-293-6973

Third place: The Paragon Supper Club

797 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville

937-433-1234

Best Sushi

First place: Thai 9

11 Brown St., Dayton

937-222-3227

Second place: Kabuki Restaurant & Sushi Bar

848 S Main St., Centerville

937-435-9500

Third place: Sky Asian Cuisine

4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering

937-949-9883

Honorable mention: Ozu852

852 Union Blvd., Englewood

937-832-3000

Best Taco

First place: Taqueria Mixteca

1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton

937-258-2654

Second place: Victor’s Taco Shop

6418 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights

937-233-3477

Third place: What The Taco

whatthetacotruck@gmail.com

Best Thai Food

First place: Thai 9

11 Brown St., Dayton

937-222-3227

Second place: Massaman Thai Cuisine

467 Patterson Rd., Dayton

937-949-9027

Third place: Singha Thai

4123 W. Town and Country Rd., Kettering

937-813-7805

Best Wings

First place: Roosters

5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights

9400 Springboro Pike, Miamisburg

257 West Central Ave, Springboro

400 West Main St, Xenia

Second place: Nick’s Restaurant

1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia

937-372-3202

Third place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill

893 E. National Rd., Vandalia

937-890-8899

Honorable mention: Crooked Handle Brewing Co.

760 N. Main St., Springboro

937-790-3450

Most Romantic Restaurant

First place: Salar Restaurant and Lounge

400 E. 5th St., Dayton

937-203-3999

Second place: Oakwood Club

2414 Far Hills Ave., Dayton

937-293-6973

Third place: The Paragon Supper Club

797 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville

937-433-1234

About the Author

Staff Report
