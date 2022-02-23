BEST OF DAYTON: Food and restaurants champions that have the crown for this year

Last year’s Best of Dayton contest from Dayton.com and the Dayton Daily News crowned new champions for 2021 in 100 categories.
As always, there was high interest in the contests that included options for food and dining in the area.
Best of Dayton 2021 winners:
Here’s a look at the winners in our contests related to restaurants and food:
Best Appetizer
First place: Cooper’s Hawk Southwestern Eggrolls
5220 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville
937-900-9463
Second place: Bullwinkle’s Hash Puppies
19 N. Main St., Miamisburg
937-500-5711
Third place: Bennett’s Publical Bacon Wrapped Jalapenos
67 S Main St., Miamisburg
937-866-4200
Best Asian Food
First place: Thai 9
11 Brown St., Dayton
937-222-3227
Second place: China Cottage
6290 Far Hills Ave., Centerville
937-434-2622
Third place: Sky Asian Cuisine
4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
937-949-9883
Honorable mention: Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi
7580 Peo Ave., Vandalia
937-898-3860
Best Bakery
First place: elé Cake Co.
810 East Dixie Dr., West Carrollton
1279 North Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
3680 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg
Second place: Boosalis Baking and Cafe
175 E. Alex Bell Rd., Centerville
937-424-0636
Third place: Ashley’s Pastry Shop
21 Park Ave., Oakwood
937-293-1719
Honorable mention: RachelBakes & Co
2231 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
937-426-2100
Honorable mention: The Neighborhood Nest
313 W. Main St., Fairborn
937-902-3515
Best BBQ
First place: City Barbeque
6549 Miller Lane, Vandalia
2330 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
5 E. Franklin St., Centerville
Second place: Company 7 BBQ
1001 S. Main St., Englewood
937-836-2777
Third place: Fatback’s Barbecue
1334 Linden Ave., Dayton
937-254-7427
Best Breakfast
First place: The Blue Berry Café
72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook
937-848-5900
Second place: Tank’s Bar and Grill
2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-252-2249
Third place: First Watch
4105 W. Town & Country Rd., Kettering
5245 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville
2824 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville
2614-A Colonel Glen Highway, Fairborn
Best Brunch
First place: The Blue Berry Café
72 Bellbrook Plaza, Bellbrook
937-848-5900
Second place: Another Broken Egg Cafe
3450 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg
2453 Esquire Dr., Beavercreek
Third place: Lily’s Dayton
329 E. 5th St., Dayton
937-723-7637
Honorable mention: First Watch
4105 W. Town & Country Rd., Kettering
5245 Cornerstone North Blvd., Centerville
2824 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville
2614-A Colonel Glen Highway, Fairborn
Best Burger
First place: Slyder’s Tavern
836 Watervliet Ave., Dayton
937-258-1222
Second place: McNasty’s
Third place: Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
760 N. Main St., Springboro
937-790-3450
Best Cheap Eats
First place: The Root Beer Stande
1727 Woodman Dr., Dayton
937-640-1114
Second place: Slyder’s Tavern
836 Watervliet Ave., Dayton
937-258-1222
Third place: Victor’s Taco Shop
6418 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights
937-233-3477
Best Chicken Sandwich
First place: Chick-fil-A
10 area locations
Second place: Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia
937-372-3202
Third place: Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen
4025 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
3796 Salem Ave, Trotwood
829 West Central Ave., Springboro
1100 S. Main St., Englewood
Best Chili
First place: Tank’s Bar and Grill
2033 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-252-2249
Second place: Skyline Chili
15 area locations
Third place: Geez Grill & Pub
6061 Far Hills Ave., Centerville
937-439-0001
Best Chinese Food
First place: China Cottage
6290 Far Hills Ave., Centerville
937-434-2622
Second place: CJ Chan
536 Wilmington Ave., Dayton
2747 W. Alex Bell Rd., Moraine
Third place: Shen’s Szechuan & Sushi
7580 Peo Ave., Vandalia
937-898-3860
Best Chocolates
First place: Esther Price Candies
1709 Wayne Ave., Dayton
937-253-2121
Second place: Winans Chocolate + Coffee
11 area locations
Third place: Bellbrook Chocolate Shoppe
101 E. Alex-Bell Rd., Centerville
937-436-5066
Best Deli/Sandwich Shop
First place: Flyboy’s Deli
2515 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood
219 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
Second place: Canal Street Arcade and Deli
308 E. 1st St. Dayton
937-220-9333
Third place: Charlie’s Deli & Catering
429 Troy St., Dayton
937-224-3767
Best Diner
First place: Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering
2350 S. Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle
937-849-1378
Second place: Hasty Tasty Pancake House
3509 Linden Ave., Dayton
937-254-8431
Third place: George’s Family Restaurant
5216 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton
937-275-0705
Honorable mention: 416 Diner
416 E. 5th St., Dayton
937-461-0416
Best Donuts
First place: Bill’s Donut Shop
268 N. Main St., Centerville
937-433-0002
Second place: Stan the Donut Man
1441 Wilmington Ave., Dayton
937-293-1080
Third place: Jim’s Donut Shop
122 E. National Rd., Vandalia
Phone: 937-898-4222
Honorable mention: Bear Creek Donuts
80 S. Main St., Miamisburg
937-247-5095
Honorable mention: The Donut Haus Bakery
305 W. Central Ave., Springboro
937-748-0380
Best Family Restaurant
First place: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
937-299-0089
Second place: Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering
2350 S Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle
937-849-1378
Third place: George’s Family Restaurant
5216 N. Dixie Dr., Dayton
937-275-0705
Best Fine Dining
First place: Pine Club
1926 Brown St., Dayton
937-228-5371
Second place: Oakwood Club
2414 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
937-293-6973
Third place: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar
4429 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek
937-988-0909
Best Food Truck
First place: Zombie Dogz
Second place: McNasty’s
Third place: Pizza Bandit
Honorable mention: What The Taco
Best French Fries
First place: Five Guys
5 area locations
Second place: Penn Station East Coast Subs
13 area locations
Third place: Loose Ends Brewing
890 South Main St., Centerville
Best Hidden Gem Restaurant
First place: Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia
937-372-3202
Second place: Christopher’s Restaurant & Catering
2318 E. Dorothy Lane, Kettering
937-299-0089
Third place: Florentine Restaurant
21 W. Market St., Germantown
937-855-7759
Best Ice Cream
First place: Young’s Jersey Dairy
6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd., Yellow Springs
937-325-0629
Second place: Graeter’s Ice Cream
2330-A N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
2 N. Main St., Centerville
2412 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood
Third place: Ritter’s Frozen Custard
2226 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
2531 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek
Honorable mention: Jubie’s Creamery
471 W. Dayton-Yellow Springs Rd., Fairborn
937-874-5391
Best Indian Restaurant
First place: Amar India Restaurant
2751 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville
7070 Miller Lane, Vandalia
Second place: Jeet India Restaurant
2750 N. Fairfield Rd., Beavercreek
937-431-8881
Third place: Ajanta India Restaurant
3063 Woodman Dr., Kettering
937-296-9200
Honorable mention: India Chaat Cafe & Curry Out
984 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Washington Twp.
937-435-3557
Best Italian Restaurant
First place: Mamma DiSalvo’s
1375 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering
937-299-5831
Second place: Jimmy’s Italian Kitchen
3002 Woodman Dr., Kettering
937-293-9133
Third place: Franco’s
824 E. Fifth St., Dayton
937-222-0204
Best Mexican Food
First place: Taqueria Mixteca
1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton
937-258-2654
Second place: El Toro Mexican Bar & Grill
12 area locations
Third place: El Rancho Grande Mexican Restaurant
7 area locations
Best Old-School Restaurant
First place: Pine Club
1926 Brown St., Dayton
937-228-5371
Second place: Mel-O-Dee Restaurant & Catering
2350 S. Dayton-Lakeview Rd., New Carlisle
937-849-1378
Third place: Florentine Restaurant
21 W. Market St., Germantown
937-855-7759
Best Pizza Restaurant
First place: Marion’s Piazza
8 area locations
Second place: Old Scratch Pizza & Beer
812 S Patterson Blvd., Dayton
440 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Centerville
Third place: Joe’s Pizzeria
4313 Airway Rd., Dayton
937-253-8154
Honorable mention: Pizza Bandit
Best Place for a Business Lunch
First place: Coco’s Bistro
250 Warren St., Dayton
937-228-2626
Second place: Flyboys Deli
2515 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood
219 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
Third place: Florentine Restaurant
21 W. Market St., Germantown
937-855-7759
Best Restaurant at Austin Landing
First place: Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
3500 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg
937-865-9355
Second place: BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse
10563 Innovation Dr., Miamisburg
937-859-6000
Third place: elé Cake Co Bistro & Wine Bar
3680 Rigby Rd., Miamisburg
937-384-2253
Best Restaurant at The Greene
First place: Pasha Grill
72 Plum St., Beavercreek, OH 45440
937-429-9000
Second place: Condado Tacos
4482 Glengarry Dr., Beavercreek
937-705-6528
Third place: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar
4429 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek
937-988-0909
Best Restaurant for a Large Group
First place: Marion’s Piazza
8 area locations
Second place: Geez Grill and Pub
6061 Far Hills Ave., Centerville
937-439-0001
Third place: Club Oceano Seafood & Bar
4429 Cedar Park Dr., Beavercreek
937-988-0909
Best Restaurant in the Oregon District
First place: Jay’s Seafood
225 E.6th St., Dayton
937-222-2892
Second place: Thai 9
11 Brown St., Dayton
937-222-3227
Third place: Salar Restaurant and Lounge
400 E. 5th St., Dayton
937-203-3999
Best Restaurant in Yellow Springs
First place: Winds Cafe
215 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-767-1144
Second place: Peach’s Grill
104 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-767-4850
Third place: Sunrise Cafe
259 Xenia Ave., Yellow Springs
937-767-7211
Best Restaurant to take an Out-of-Towner
First place: Pine Club
1926 Brown St., Dayton
937-228-5371
Second place: Marion’s Piazza
8 area locations
Third place: Florentine Restaurant
21 W. Market St., Germantown
937-855-7759
Best Sandwich
First place: Cuban - McNasty’s Food Truck
Second place: The Liberty Reuben - Flyboys Deli
2515 Far Hills Ave., Oakwood
219 N. Patterson Blvd., Dayton
Third place: War Pig - The Drunken Waffle
Best Square-Cut Pizza
First place: Marion’s Piazza
8 area locations
Second place: Joe’s Pizzeria
4313 Airway Rd., Dayton
937-253-8154
Third place: Cassano’s Pizza King
20 area locations
Best Steak
First place: Pine Club
1926 Brown St., Dayton
937-228-5371
Second place: Oakwood Club
2414 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
937-293-6973
Third place: The Paragon Supper Club
797 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville
937-433-1234
Best Sushi
First place: Thai 9
11 Brown St., Dayton
937-222-3227
Second place: Kabuki Restaurant & Sushi Bar
848 S Main St., Centerville
937-435-9500
Third place: Sky Asian Cuisine
4090 Wilmington Pike, Kettering
937-949-9883
Honorable mention: Ozu852
852 Union Blvd., Englewood
937-832-3000
Best Taco
First place: Taqueria Mixteca
1609 E. 3rd St., Dayton
937-258-2654
Second place: Victor’s Taco Shop
6418 Chambersburg Rd., Huber Heights
937-233-3477
Third place: What The Taco
Best Thai Food
First place: Thai 9
11 Brown St., Dayton
937-222-3227
Second place: Massaman Thai Cuisine
467 Patterson Rd., Dayton
937-949-9027
Third place: Singha Thai
4123 W. Town and Country Rd., Kettering
937-813-7805
Best Wings
First place: Roosters
5571 Merily Way, Huber Heights
9400 Springboro Pike, Miamisburg
257 West Central Ave, Springboro
400 West Main St, Xenia
Second place: Nick’s Restaurant
1443 N. Detroit St., Xenia
937-372-3202
Third place: Bunkers Sports Bar & Grill
893 E. National Rd., Vandalia
937-890-8899
Honorable mention: Crooked Handle Brewing Co.
760 N. Main St., Springboro
937-790-3450
Most Romantic Restaurant
First place: Salar Restaurant and Lounge
400 E. 5th St., Dayton
937-203-3999
Second place: Oakwood Club
2414 Far Hills Ave., Dayton
937-293-6973
Third place: The Paragon Supper Club
797 Miamisburg-Centerville Rd., Centerville
937-433-1234
