Dorothy Lane Market associate competes in national grocery bagger competition

Katie West, an associate at Dorothy Lane Market’s Oakwood store and a student at Wright State University, competed Monday in the 2022 National Grocers Association’s Best Bagger National Championship in Las Vegas. West did not make the final round in the tournament but was one of only nine qualifiers in the U.S. to make it to the national competition.

“As far as we are concerned, Katie has been a winner for DLM since the first day she came to work for us,” said Dorothy Lane Market’s CEO Norman Mayne.