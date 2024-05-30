Downtown Dayton Adventure is an all-ages scavenger hunt with prizes

The group that completes the most challenges and clues will receive a cash prize of $300. The second place group will receive $200, with third place receiving $150. In the event of a tie, a tie-breaker clue will be given.

While costumes are not required, the team with the best costumes will receive a $100 Downtown Dollars e-gift card, valid at nearly 80 Dayton businesses. Costumes will be judged by the Downtown Dayton Partnership based on fun, creativity and commitment.

Each team must pay $10 to enter the event. However, upon check in, teams will be given a $10 Downtown Dollars e-gift card. They will also receive their clue booklet, a swag bag and entry into a raffle to win several prizes.

Group will check at the Courthouse Square information table between 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. to receive their gear. Clue booklets must be submitted to the table by 5 p.m. There is no team size limit, but members must stay together at all times.

Teams can register at downtowndayton.org. Only one member per team needs to enter.

How to go

What: Downtown Adventure in Dayton

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 29. Registration open now

Where: Starts at Courthouse Square: 23 N. Main St., Dayton

More info: downtowndayton.org