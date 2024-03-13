Dunaways in Troy reopens under new ownership for St. Patrick’s Day celebration

The new owners are Dan and Nicole Burns, a husband and wife duo known as general contractors throughout the Troy area, Andrew Circle, an architect, and a fourth partner. The four real estate investors said they saw a lot of potential in the establishment.

“We want to bring good things to Troy,” said Dan Burns. “Troy is on the upswing.”

With the new ownership, they have shortened the name of the establishment to Dunaways and plan to open it as a pub/restaurant. Over the past three weeks, they have been working on a complete remodel.

“We plan to put quite a bit more into it,” Burns said.

When the restaurant opens on Friday, the kitchen will not be up and running. They plan to have it open in May with appetizers, sandwiches, salads and pizzas. Favorites like the Garbage Truck Pizza will return.

During the three-day St. Patrick’s Day celebration, customers can expect live music, food trucks, green beer, cocktails, Jell-O shots and much more. The establishment will open at noon on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

The owners wanted to reopen for St. Patrick’s Day because it’s one of the only three-day celebrations north of Miami County.

“This party is such a big thing in the community,” Circle said. “We couldn’t see us not doing it.”

They are expecting around 3,000 people throughout the weekend depending on the weather. Right now, they are selling VIP tickets for $35 per day or $70 for the entire weekend. VIP tickets include a t-shirt, specialty cup, exclusive section and bar and an express lane for the beer trucks under the main tent. For all other guests, there will be a $5 cover charge.

The owners are looking forward to providing another amenity to the Troy community. They hope to fill a need by being open for lunch.

Until the kitchen is up and running, the bar at Dunaways will be open on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. They are bringing in a general manager with 27 years of experience in the industry to run day-to-day operations and have plans to hire seven to 10 employees.

Dunaways is located at 508 W. Main St. For more information and updates, visit troydunaways.com or the restaurant’s Facebook and Instagram pages. To purchase VIP tickets for the St. Patrick’s Day celebration, visit eventbrite.com.