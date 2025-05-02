Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Butler Twp.

The shop will be situated just south of Taco Bell and to the north of Wings Sports Bar & Grille in the township’s Community Gateway Corridor.

Weihe Engineers Inc. submitted a conditional use request in October to construct a 950-square-foot building within the York Commons subdivision. That request was unanimously approved by the board of zoning appeals.

Plans show the shop will only allow for drive-thru and walk-up ordering. No indoor seating will be available.

Dutch Bros was founded in 1992 and headquartered in Oregon. Dutch Bros, which describes itself as one of the fastest-growing brands in the quick-service beverage industry, has 950 drive-thru shops across 18 states.

The Butler Twp. store will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.

Around a mile northeast, a developer is constructing a new Staybridge Suites Hotel at 7920 Miller Lane in Butler Twp.

The 79,000-square-foot, four-story hotel, is to be situated just south of Little York Road, at its intersection with Miller Lane, on a vacant, tree-filled site.