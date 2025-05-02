Dutch Bros Coffee coming to Butler Twp.

Dutch Bros Coffee is expanding into Ohio with plans to open a location in Butler Twp.
The township has approved plans to construct a drive-thru and walk-up patio business near the southeast corner of North Dixie Drive and York Commons Boulevard.
The shop will be situated just south of Taco Bell and to the north of Wings Sports Bar & Grille in the township’s Community Gateway Corridor.
Weihe Engineers Inc. submitted a conditional use request in October to construct a 950-square-foot building within the York Commons subdivision. That request was unanimously approved by the board of zoning appeals.
Plans show the shop will only allow for drive-thru and walk-up ordering. No indoor seating will be available.
Dutch Bros was founded in 1992 and headquartered in Oregon. Dutch Bros, which describes itself as one of the fastest-growing brands in the quick-service beverage industry, has 950 drive-thru shops across 18 states.
The Butler Twp. store will be open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week.
Around a mile northeast, a developer is constructing a new Staybridge Suites Hotel at 7920 Miller Lane in Butler Twp.
The 79,000-square-foot, four-story hotel, is to be situated just south of Little York Road, at its intersection with Miller Lane, on a vacant, tree-filled site.
