Final episode of ‘Mom’ airs Thursday. What’s next for Dayton’s Allison Janney?

Janney was interviewed by CBS correspondent Tracy Smith about the cancellation of “Mom.” The interview aired on Sunday.

“You know, it’s one thing to be part of a show that entertains, which in and of itself is a wonderful thing,” Janney said. “But to also have an impact on people who are in recovery or people who have loved ones or family members who are going through it — to make recovery more, more (of an) approachable option.”

Series filming was put on hold in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that break gave Janney the opportunity to come home to Dayton to spend time with her mom, Macy Janney, in Oakwood. In October last year, Macy died after battling cancer.

“I’m forever grateful for that (time spent with mom),” Janney said, “even though it’s incredibly difficult and heartbreaking.”

In Sunday’s interview with Smith, Janney talked about the future and its uncertainty. She also didn’t rule out taking steps toward building a family.

“I hate change,” she said. “It makes me — I get afraid. I always have (a hard time) letting something go, and not knowing what’s next. I think the biggest thing I need to learn how to say is ‘no.’ I’m not good at saying no.”

According to a May 1 article on film website, cinemablend.com, Janney revealed on a “Tonight Show” appearance that the next project she’s preparing for is an action thriller. Janney said she’s training two hours a day to become a female assassin for the upcoming film.

“I got to protect myself a little because I’m tired,” Janney told Smith. “It’s been a long, long run, back-to-back things. And I do need to take some time for myself.”

Off screen, Janney still made the region smile as she regularly would callback to her love of Dayton and the ties she has to the community.

For example, her love of sand tart cookies from Oakwood’s Ashley’s Pastry Shop has never been a secret. She told Dayton.com reporters she would treat the “Mom” crew to sand tarts on set.

“For a while, they thought that I had baked them. I say ‘no, they are from my favorite bakery in Dayton, Ohio,’” the Oakwood-raised star said. “They are absolutely delicious. They are like a delicious snickerdoodle with a meringue on top. They are soft and moist and chewy and so good. My mother used to have them in the house when I was growing up. They remind me of my childhood.”

In 2017, Janney was inducted into the Dayton Region Walk of Fame.

“I feel incredibly grateful, and I will never forget being cemented into the fabric of Dayton, Ohio,” Janney said upon her induction.

Most recently, Janney, a longtime supporter of Muse Machine, participated in a virtual conversation about the entertainment industry with Muse Machine alumna Tory Ross. Janney and Ross appeared in the 2009 Broadway musical adaptation of “9 to 5.”