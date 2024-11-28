Holiday shopping at the Mall at Fairfield Commons: 5 new stores, 3 restaurants and other activities

IMME & More , an international shopping experience featuring gradian waist beads and handmade recycled glass jewelry from Africa and India, opened in early February on the lower level near JCPenney.

, an international shopping experience featuring gradian waist beads and handmade recycled glass jewelry from Africa and India, opened in early February on the lower level near JCPenney. MINISO, a global retail brand known for its toys, plushies, collectible blind box toys, stationery, beauty essentials, home goods, fragrances, electronics and snacks, opened in mid-July on the upper level near Hollister.

, one of the world’s largest jewelry brands, opened in late October on the upper level across from H&M. Mike Elsass’ Brush before Brain is an interactive and educational space that celebrates all things art on the lower level near Round 1. Local artist Mike Elsass paints with acrylic on weathered steel. His work can be found in Macy’s Court and along the walls between Entrance A and Entrance C on the lower level.

In addition, NYC Style Collection, a store specializing in designer sunglasses such as Ray-Ban, Michael Kors, Versace, Coach, Polo, Torry Burch, Vogue and Arnette, expanded on the upper level near JCPenney.

If you’re looking for a bite to eat, these three restaurants opened this year:

, an anime-themed restaurant and bar offering pizza, Korean corn dogs, spirits and Japanese pop culture, opened in early February on the upper level near Morris Furniture. This unique concept is owned by Adam Smith, who also owns Original 151 and Nani!?. Tokyo Grill & Sushi Buffet, an all-you-can-eat sushi bar and hibachi grill, opened in early February near the main entrance of the mall. The restaurant offers a large variety of Japanese-style dishes featuring raw and fresh seafood.

Toasted Brunch Bar + Cafe, a new restaurant concept specializing in traditional American and internationally fused breakfast, lunch and dinner, opened this month just outside of the Mall at Fairfield Commons in the former space of Melt Bar & Grilled. The restaurant is an extension of the El Toro brand.

And make sure to check out these holiday events and activities:

Photos with Santa are taking place in Center Court through Dec. 24. Guests who make a reservation in advance will receive two free gifts. For more information or to register, click here.

, an event inviting furry friends to take a photo with Santa, is 5 to 7 p.m. Dec. 2 in Center Court. Sensitive Santa is visiting the mall from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 8 for a sensory-friendly experience. Families are asked to register for the event here.

The Mall at Fairfield Commons features more than 130 retail, dining and entertainment options.

“We are looking forward to welcoming Santa and offering a full lineup of opportunities for families to celebrate the season. And, thanks to our diverse mix of retailers, The Mall at Fairfield Commons is the ‘one stop shop’ to find everything on your holiday gift list.”

For a list of holiday hours and more information, visit mallatfairfieldcommons.com or the mall’s Facebook page (@FairfieldCommons).