HONORING VETERANS: Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit heading to West Carrollton

The exhibit encourages the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families to come together through interactive exhibits, short films and shared stories.

“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America, in a release. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”