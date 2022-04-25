HONORING VETERANS: Wreaths Across America mobile exhibit heading to West Carrollton

Wreaths Across America will brings its Mobile Education Exhibit to West Carrollton on Friday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Miami Erie Canal Park, 5449 Marina Dr.
The exhibit encourages the local community, veterans, active-duty military and their families to come together through interactive exhibits, short films and shared stories.
“The goal of the Wreaths Across America Mobile Education Exhibit is to bring community together and teach patriotism while remembering the service and sacrifice of our nation’s heroes,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America, in a release. “However, over the last year, in light of the current health crisis, we feel this exhibit has taken on even more meaning by providing the opportunity for people to safely participate in something that is both educational and inspiring, while supporting and giving back to the communities it visits.”
In addition, you can sponsor a veteran’s wreath anytime for $15 at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. Each sponsorship goes toward a live, balsam wreath that will be placed on the headstone of an American hero at noon on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, as part of National Wreaths Across America Day.
The exhibit will also stop May 11 in Springfield at the Pennsylvania House and May 22 in Greenville at the Darke County Fairgrounds.
