JUST IN: Luke Combs to headline Buckeye Country Superfest in 2022

FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, Luke Combs performs at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Combs is paying the funeral expenses of three young men who saw him perform at a Michigan event before they died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at a nearby campground, relatives said. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)
FILE - In this May 13, 2021, file photo, Luke Combs performs at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Combs is paying the funeral expenses of three young men who saw him perform at a Michigan event before they died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning at a nearby campground, relatives said. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

By Sarah Franks
37 minutes ago

Next year, country superstar Luke Combs will take center stage at one of Ohio’s most anticipated concerts.

Buckeye Country Superfest will return to Ohio Stadium in Columbus for a fifth year in 2022, though an exact date has not been announced. Announced Friday, Luke Combs will headline a lineup that also includes 2021 Country Breakout Awards “Independent Artist of the Year” Cody Jinks, singer/songwriter Zach Bryan, Kameron Marlowe and Morgan Wade.

The concert was cancelled in 2020 due to COVID-19. The annual event takes place in June.

Tickets to Superfest go on sale Friday, Nov. 5 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster or at the Schottenstein Center Ticket Office, 555 Borror Dr. in Columbus, which is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Local pride: Buckeye Vodka introduces 'refreshed' bottle for 10th anniversary and free cocktail book

A crowd of 55,402 country music fans sang along at the last Buckeye Country Superfest in 2019, setting the single day attendance record for the festival, according to a release from festival organizers.

“Luke Combs is a multi-platinum, award-winning artist from Asheville, NC,” stated the release. “Adding to an already monumental career, Combs was recently honored as one of CMT’s 2021 “Artists of the Year,” is nominated for two awards at the 2021 American Music Awards: Favorite Male Country Artist and Favorite Country Song (“Forever After All”), and is nominated in three categories at the 55th Annual CMA Awards: Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year (“Forever After All”). With the platinum-certified “Forever After All,” Combs recently achieved his eleventh-consecutive #1 single—a first on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.”

We will update this story as soon as more information is available.

Sarah Franks
Sarah joined the Dayton Daily News team in fall of 2019 covering general assignment. Since then, Sarah has covered the higher education beat, authored a daily COVID-19 column and currently covers Greene County.

