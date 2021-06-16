JUST IN: Middletown’s N.E.W. Ales Brewing to release new brew in celebration of Pride Month

A Middletown brewery has collaborated with Colorado-based Gold Spot Brewing for a special beer release later this month.
In celebration of Pride Month, N.E.W. Ales Brewing is gearing up to release #alphabetmafia, a new 4.9% ABV pale ale brewed with cascade hops. The new brew will be tapped on-site at N.E.W. Ales Brewing, located at 1521 1st Ave. in Middletown, at 5 p.m. on Friday, June 25.
The release will be just in time for the start of the 3rd annual Middletown Pride celebration. Happening June 25 from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. in downtown Middletown, the celebration will include live music, the “Color Crawl,” the “High Heel Dash,” and more. For more information on the event, visit the event’s Facebook page.
“Brewed with Cascade hops and an experimental yeast that gives this beer a sweetened fruit cereal taste, this pale ale is sure to leave you filled with pride,” stated a N.E.W. Ales release.
Owner and brewer of Gold Spot Brewing in Denver, Colorado, Kelissa Heiber, grew up just outside the Middletown area. She wanted to team up with a local brewery for a Pride Month collaboration, and N.E.W. Ales was the perfect fit.
“We had a great time collaborating on this beer, and having Kelissa here with us made it extra special,” said N.E.W. Ales co-founder and president, Beth O’Harra.
N.E.W. Ales is a majority women-owned brewery and both O’Harra and Heiber are part of the LGBTQ+ community, according to the release.
“This led to a perfect fit for the two breweries and produced a beer that was crafted with a deeper inspiration than most,” stated the release.