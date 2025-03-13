League of Women Voters to honor 3 women at ‘Dangerous Dames of Dayton’ event

This event was named in honor of the suffragists who were deemed “dangerous to polite society” by the local newspaper for protesting and demanding their right to vote.

“Over the years we have recognized two to three women every year ... who have demonstrated the same tenacity that those early suffragists portrayed,” said Christine Corba, executive director of the League of Women Voters of the Greater Dayton Area. “In some way, shape or form they have 'dared' to make a difference."

The 2025 Dangerous Dames of Dayton honorees include:

Myla Cardona-Jones, chief executive officer of the Brunner Literacy Center

Barbra Stonerock, vice president of community engagement for The Dayton Foundation)

Hope Taft, former first lady of Ohio

Corba described these three women as humble and powerful.

“We have so many amazing women in this city,” Corba said. “Women make it happen. There’s just something about the grit that women have.”

The league has honored 37 women throughout the region since 2010.

Between September and November, the organization asks for nominations. This is followed by the league’s funding and development committee choosing the most deserving women.

“The suffragist movement was such a powerful thing back in the 1800s and early 1900s and I think right now as women ... we’re at a point that we really need to be standing up and speaking out for our rights,” Corba said.

Even though the suffragists were mocked and pelted with tomatoes, they were brave and showed they cared about issues.

“I think we all need to be a little more ”dangerous" right now in terms of our willingness to stand up for our rights and the rights of others," Corba said.

ABOUT THE EVENT

The Dangerous Dames of Dayton event starts at 5:30 p.m. on April 1 at Daniel J. Curran Place, located at 1700 S. Patterson Ave. in Dayton.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Dianna Wynn, president of the League of Women Voters of the United States.

Tickets for the event are $125 per person or $175 per person with access to a private reception prior to the event starting at 4:30 p.m. Sales end on March 21.

All proceeds will support the league’s efforts “to encourage active and informed participation in government, increase understanding of major public policy issues and influence public policy through education and advocacy.”

For more information or to purchase a ticket, visit lwvdayton.org/event/dangerous-dames-of-dayton or call the league’s office at 937-228-4041.