Levitt Pavilion announces band change for Thursday after COVID diagnosis

The John Doe Folk Trio had to cancel its Thursday show at Levitt Pavilion in Dayton following a COVID-19 case in the band.
But the show must go on, with The Nautical Theme and Age Nowhere stepping in for the free performance scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. at the pavilion, 134 S. Main St.
Thursday’s performance is part of the Tim Tye’s Midnight Sky Country/Bluegrass Series for the 2022 Eichelberger Concert Season.
The Nautical Theme, based in Dayton, is hailed for its “wild open harmony folk music,” according to the pavilion’s website.
Age Nowhere is a country-rock group based in Dayton that provides a “fun, energetic show full of midwestern honky-tonk fun,” the website says.
