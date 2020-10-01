DeWine addresses name-calling during debate, condemns hate groups

Gov. Mike DeWine condemned name-calling by both candidates during the presidential debate earlier this week, saying it “was not our country’s best 90 minutes" and spoke out against hate groups preaching violence.
He said he hopes the next debate will instead focus on America’s future, the serious issues the country is facing and what each candidate’s vision is for Americans.
DeWine also called out groups who preach violence and hate against Jews, Muslims, Black people and other minority groups.
“We can not let them into that system when they preach violence, when they preach hate,” he said.
The governor reiterated his support for President Trump, particularly praising his selection of judges and most recent Supreme Court nominee, Judge Amy Coney Barrett.
DeWine also discussed the election process, saying that Ohio “will not tolerate any interference in this sacred process.”
“This system, this bi-partisan system, has worked in the past and it will work again,” he said.
He reminded Ohioans that Monday is last day to register to vote.
Polls will be open on Election Day, but people can take advantage of early voting as soon as Tuesday.
Secretary of State Frank LaRose sent absentee ballot request forms to all registered voters. Ohioans can fill it out and return it, or, if they lose the form, they can download new one at voteohio.gov.
DeWine also discussed the peaceful transition of power, saying “however hotly contested these races have been...when the results are in people will accept it. Might not like it. But we’re Americans. We accept it.”