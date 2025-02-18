Lounge collective brings soulful vibes back to Brightside

And even though each of the individual performers have their own projects, together the Pack brings a captivating cohesion to a wide variety of music—from hip-hop to R&B to a cover of “Benny and the Jets.”

Nearly four years after its last performance, the Pack is returning to the stage Feb. 23 at the Brightside.

The performance will be hosted by singer Stevin Crane, who will also be the opener.

Whether it be a cover or an original, the Pack puts its patented spin on everything. When asked what it is that defines “the Pack spin,” K.Carter explained that no matter a song’s original genre, the Pack makes it soulful.

“It gives people a different feel,” he said. “It shows that we are paying homage to the past and the originals, but also bringing it to the forefront in the new age.”

The Pack pays homage where homage is due, but the collective proves it’s got its own trademark, too: a group of voices meant for a listening lounge. It’s the idea of soloists putting egos aside in service of something bigger.

“It ended up culminating with kind of a wolf pack, as well, because we are family,” said Samantha Renee. “It’s just a different version of what the pack mentality is. It’s loyalty, and it’s the fact that we always have each other’s backs.”

As Valerie Brown quipped: “We’re the whole Pack-age.”

K.Carter gave Brown her first real platform to perform, spiraling into several projects after that. Now the two are essentially contemporaries.

“To me it shows a sense of loyalty just within our friendship and growing together as artists in general,” Brown said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity to be a part of this group.”

For this upcoming Brightside show, the Pack will have a minimalist backing band, a drummer and a pianist. Dre Manuel is the music director of the group, and the one who’s typically behind the piano. Depending on the venue, the crew can just rock with Dre, or add in other musicians, too.

“One thing about the Pack is that the audience is getting a show; it’s not just us up there singing songs. It’s a performance,” K.Carter said. “You’re going to laugh, you’re going to get emotional, all the stuff. We’re giving you everything in that time frame, along with live music.”

While the Pack currently has no studio recordings available, the plan is to release a “small and sweet” EP sometime in the near future, to let people know that it’s about original music, too.

“It will be a grown and sexy show,” K.Carter said, of the return of the Pack. “Come as you are, but the show will be grown and sexy.”

Brandon Berry writes about the Dayton and Southwest Ohio music scene. Have a story idea for him? Email branberry100@gmail.com.

How to go

What: Return of the Pack

When: 8 p.m., Feb. 23

Where: The Brightside, 905 E. 3rd St., Dayton

Cost: $20, general admission

Tickets: www.thebrightsidedayton.com