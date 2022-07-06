Mario Kart tournaments for all ages coming to Dixie Twin Drive-In

Have you ever dreamed of playing video games on the big screen? Connect E-Sports is partnering with Dixie Twin Drive-In to host two Mario Kart tournaments this summer.
The tournaments are Monday, July 25 and Monday, August 22 starting at 9:30 p.m. Doors open at 8 p.m.
Competitors will get a chance to compete for cash prizes, movie passes, a Dixie Twin shirt and a drawstring bag.
“We wanted to partner with Connect E-Sports and bring a video game tournament to the Drive-In to produce an event Dayton has never seen before,” said Alan Copeland, general manager of Dixie Twin Drive-In. “These events will help bring various generations together for a fun night out featuring video-games.”
Connect E-Sports, an E-Sports center located in downtown Dayton, said all matches will be recorded and later uploaded to their YouTube channel.
Anyone interested in competing must pre-register for $25. Spectators are $15 per car load at the door.
The Dixie Twin Drive-In is located at 6201 N. Dixie Drive in Dayton. To register or to find out more about the event, visit www.connectesports.com/mario-kart-tournament-at-the-drive-in/.
