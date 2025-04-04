More than baseball: Dayton Dragons to celebrate 25 seasons with variety of entertainment, food all summer

Even though the team is officially starting its season on the road with a three-games series against the West Michigan Whitecaps, opening day marks the beginning of 66 home games focusing on entertaining fans and creating special memories with families.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Marking a milestone

“For the entire 25th season there are super fun things coming down the pipe,” Guinaugh said. “One of my favorite things is that every single game, if a fan would like, we’re giving away free posters.”

The collectible poster will feature 12 of the Dragons’ “greats” from across all seasons and is available at customer service.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

“We really wanted to say thank you to the Miami Valley and Dayton region for all of the support,” Guinaugh said.

Throughout the ballpark, fans can expect 25th anniversary branded items and decor. The Dragons asked fans to submit photos last season of their families at games over the years.

“5,000-plus photos are featured in this mosaic wall that we’ve turned into banners and are located in three different locations in the ballpark for people to find themselves,” Guinaugh said.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Ready for opening day

The Dragons started preparing for the current season in June of last year by renewing season ticket holders.

“We’re ready to go,” Guinaugh said. “We’re getting radio spots, TV spots, (and) things on the sponsor side. Entertainment has been doing practices and what they call ”dry runs" on weekends with the whole crew and staff.”

Day Air Ballpark has about 500 game day staffers across all departments.

The last two weeks leading up to Opening Day has been focused on facility maintenance due to mother nature and operations.

A new batting tunnel

Ballpark improvements have continued this season with a new 15-by-75-foot batting tunnel on the third base line that’s expected to be completed by the end of April.

“The coolest part about that is our fans, as well as anyone on the sidewalk on the opposing side of the street there, will be able to watch people take batting practice,” Guinaugh said.

This addition allows Day Air Ballpark to be compliant with Major League Baseball’s directive to have two batting tunnels available for team use.

The ballpark’s original batting tunnel is located on the locker room level and is shared by the Dragons and their opponents.

“With construction there has been some shifting of seats a little bit, but we were able to rearrange that,” Guinaugh said.

What to eat at the ballpark

Going to a baseball game isn’t complete without ballpark food.

“Our in house catering company is Professional Sports Catering and they specialize in minor league ballparks,” Guinaugh said. “They have about 30 ballparks that they manage and that way they can really focus and hone in on specific foods that people enjoy across all regions of the country.”

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Fans can expect returning favorites such as gourmet burgers, the Smokey Stand featuring footlong brats, hot dogs and Italian sausage, Donato’s Pizza, the Philly Cheesesteak Cart, Mac & Cheese Cart, chicken tenders and fries, burrito bowls, Grippo’s chips and Bill’s Lemonade Stand.

The Coney Cart is returning with kielbasa sausage served with potato straws, BBQ sauce and mustard coleslaw.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Pulled pork and brisket is available for purchase out of the concession stand, in addition to cheese popcorn.

“I think that we really do cater to a lot of different dietary things,” Guinaugh said. “That can be difficult and challenging, but we have gluten-free buns.”

New items on the suite level include sausage and cheese boards, street corn dip, fried four-cheese ravioli, a new selection of house wine, High Noon Hard Seltzer six-packs and Killer Brownies for dessert.

In the ballpark, Dippin’ Dots is offering a new flavor called Cookie Monster, and Graeter’s Ice Cream has new toppings such as Oreos, Reese’s Pieces, M&M’s, whipped cream and syrups. Sugar-coated state fair mini-donuts are also now available.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

New beer partnership

Day Air Ballpark has partnered with Yellow Springs Brewery to fill the right field corner silo. The brewery’s products will be available on draft and in cans throughout the ballpark.

“I think people really love all they offer,” Guinaugh said. “Their brands are strong, so it was a great partnership for us to have.”

“We believe that the Dayton Dragons have played an integral part in the development of downtown Dayton, and they have always provided an amazing and fun experience for anyone that comes to the ballpark,” said Jayson Hartings, COO of the brewery. “With the presence of our products and brand in the Dayton market, and the pride we take in our brewery being built on the same ideology of providing a great experience that brings people together, we thought the Dragons would make a great partner.”

Beers on tap during opening day will include Float Day, Raspberry Springer, Boat Show, Creative Space and Handsome.

Other new beverages added to concessions include Rocket Pop cocktails and frozen coffees.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

How to go

Single-game tickets for this season can be purchased at the Dragons Box Office or by calling 937-228-2287. Tickets are also available online at daytondragons.com/tickets or via Ticketmaster charge-by-phone at 937-228-2323.

Stadium seats are $16 in April, $18 in May or $20 from June through September. Lawn seats are $10 cheaper. Barstool seating has returned for $12 per seat.

Dragons Luxury Suites, Party Decks and Kona Big Wave Dragons Lair are sold out for the season. Those wanting to be added to a waitlist can visit milb.com/dayton/tickets/hospitalityareas.

The Dragons will start booking group spaces for the 2026 season in August, Guinaugh said.

Packages for groups of 50 or more are still available.

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

Ticket deals

The Dragons has teamed up with Wendy’s to offer 10 Friends & Family Games. For $17, fans can get a stadium ticket, Wendy’s Biggie Bag meal voucher and Dragons hat.

Dates for the Friends & Family Games, presented by Wendy’s, include April 12, April 25, May 9, June 8 and June 21.

“It’s more than just about baseball,” Guinaugh said. “We’ve talked about community and that’s a piece of it, but also keeping this experience for families and all walks of life affordable. ...”

Another ticket deal available is the Dayton Dragons Kids Club, presented by Hot Head Burritos. For $34.99, kids can get a special 25th season Dragons jersey, crossbody bag, hat, Hot Head Burritos kids meal voucher, two game tickets, a Dragons Fun Zone pass and a chance to win various experiential prizes.

More than baseball

“We can’t control the outcome of the game and we can’t control the weather, but we should be able to control everything else about your experience here at the ballpark,” Guinaugh said.

That’s what they really focus on.

“A big part is the entertainment. The show,” Guinaugh said. “Every single Dragons game we mix it up, so that you never have the same experience twice. You never get bored.”

Credit: Submitted Photo Credit: Submitted Photo

The Green Team has over 300 skits and bits to choose from when planning entertainment between innings.

National entertainment acts coming to the ballpark include BirdZerk! on June 7 and ZOOperstars on June 8

Community support is everything

The Dragons hold the title of the longest consecutive sellout streak in all of professional sports in North America with 1,573 consecutive games.

“I think really it’s a statement of support this community has,” Guinaugh said. “This doesn’t happen by accident.”

In Guinaugh’s 21 years with the Dragons she has always been association with the corporate partnership world.

“We are just really grateful and blessed and happy to be one of the catalysts in downtown Dayton to support and help this community thrive because we do think it’s important,” Guinaugh said. “We truly want to make a difference and shed the light on others in this community that are doing the right things day in and day out.”

COMING SUNDAY

The Dayton Daily News’ Tom Archdeacon takes a deeper look at the past 25 seasons of the Dragons and its impact on the city.

IN PRINT AND ONLINE AT DAYTONDAILYNEWS.COM