Supply chain issues cause shortage of Chick-fil-A sauce

Chick-fil-A has set a limit on its beloved sauce to due to supply chain issues.
The company alerted customers to the sauce scarcity on its website. If you’re visiting one Chick-fil-A’s 2,600 U.S. stores today, eggs-pect to leave with only one sauce.
“Due to industrywide supply chain shortages, some items, like sauces, may be unavailable. We apologize in advance for any inconvenience,” the notification said.
Chick-fil-A also sent out an email to some of its customers saying they will limit the number of sauces each customer receives due to an industry-wide shortage, including one sauce per entrée, two sauces per meal and three sauces per 30-piece nuggets
There have also been recent nationwide supply chain issues cause shortages of gas due to a shortage or truck drivers in some places, a shortage of chlorine for backyard pools and a shortage of lumber. Chicken wing stock is at its lowest in a decade, Restaurant Business Online reported in February.
National media also took notice around the Super Bowl this year. Months later, the problem still hasn’t improved.
These supply chain issues are plaguing many other aspects of the American economy.