The Contemporary Dayton to showcase ‘incisive’ voices in new lecture series

The Dayton Contemporary wants to start conversations with its new lecture series coming to the Dayton Arcade this spring. “Conversations” will highlight three thought-leaders The Co is calling “some of the most incisive people and perspectives for our time.”
Award-winning Columbus poet, essayist and cultural critic Hanif Abdurraqib will kick off the series at The Tank March 2 with a reading of part of his new book “A Little Devil in America: Notes in Praise of Black Performance.” A conversation with Abdurraqib and Columbus-based artist Cameron Granger will follow, and audiences will have the opportunity to purchase a signed copy of Abdurraqib’s book.
National Book Critics Circle Award finalist Saeed Jones comes to The Tank April 13 for a conversation with Dionne Custer Edwards, director of Learning & Public Practice at the Wexner Center for the Arts at Ohio State University. Jones, celebrated for his poetry and literary activism, released a collection of poems in September entitled “Alive at the End of the World,” which will be sold and signed at the end of his lecture.
To close out the series on May 11, Dayton Contemporary Dance Company Artistic Director Debbie Blunden-Diggs, DCDC dancer Countess V. Winfrey and the company’s former artistic director Kevin Ward will be joined by Michael Goodson, The Co’s curator and director of programs. Along with Blunden-Diggs’ tenure in artistic leadership with the dance company, she is also an award-winning choreographer and has more than 20 years of dance experience with DCDC. Winfrey began dancing for the company in 2014. Ward began teaching at DCDC in 1980, served as artistic director for eight years and now manages DCDC’s Dance Affinity Group for the company’s alumni.
The “Conversations” series is free for everyone. Each lecture begins at 6 p.m. in The Tank at the Dayton Arcade. Prior registration online for each lecture is required.
HOW TO GO
What: The Contemporary Dayton’s “Conversations” lecture series
When: Beginning at 6 p.m. March 2, April 13 and May 11
Where: The Tank in the Arcade at 35 W. 4th St., Dayton
Cost: Free for all ages but registration is required
More Information and registration: https://codayton.org/conversations/
About the Author