The story behind Dayton’s unicorn house

“I get stopped constantly when I’m coming home from work — we had to stop letting our dogs out front,” said Chris, laughing. “Mostly people just want us to know they enjoy the light display and look forward to what we’ve got in store for next year.”

The Crofts’ holiday light display features 5 unicorns and around 4,000 lights hanging from the trees and covering the ground. CONTRIBUTED

They even receive letters and postcards in their mailbox from fans of the display conveying their appreciation and encouragement. “Especially in a year like 2020, we’re glad people find our light display so uplifting,” said Chris.

In the future, the Crofts are hoping to add more lights, possibly wrapping the trees with additional strands. “There really is no limit and we don’t have an end goal in mind — we could even double everything again” said Chris.

The Crofts have entered the home in the City of Dayton’s Holiday Outdoor Lights Contest, where people can vote online Thursday, Dec. 17, through Sunday, Dec. 20. The winner receives a trophy, bragging rights, and some Dayton swag.

Want to share your photos of the unicorn display? Check out @UnicornsofBelmont on Facebook and Instagram.

A hilarious skiing Santa is accompanied by Uncle Sam in a canoe at one Belmont home. CONTRIBUTED

Neighborhood light displays have more than unicorns

Of course, Natasha and Chris aren’t alone in their holiday cheer — several Belmont neighbors have light displays ranging from traditional holiday lights to a hilarious skiing Santa accompanied by Uncle Sam in a canoe.

Also impressive is a Christmas tree adorned with thousands of white lights. The owner of the tree is Dave Drerup, who has lived in the Dayton area for nearly 30 years. He started decorating this tree when it was just two feet tall. Nowadays it takes him around 15 hours to light the tree each year.

What motivates him to keep it going, even during the pandemic, is all of the letters of gratitude he’s received over the years. He said, “I hope it brings a sense of hope into the new year, that it’s going to get better. We just have to protect the ones we love.”