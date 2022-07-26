dayton-daily-news logo
‘There’s nothing like it in Dayton’: Underground performance space in Dayton Arcade features reggae band Thursday

Credit: Submitted Photo

Combined ShapeCaption
Credit: Submitted Photo

What to Know
By Natalie Jones
45 minutes ago

An underground event and performance space located in the Dayton Arcade is inviting the public to listen to local artists in a new event series called “After the Levitt.”

“This is the first-ever event series open to the public in that space,” said Benjamin Baugham, community engagement coordinator for Culture Works.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Tank - Inspired by CenterPoint Energy, an underground event and performance space located in the Dayton Arcade, is inviting the public to listen to local artists in a new event series called "After the Levitt." TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Tank - Inspired by CenterPoint Energy, an underground event and performance space located in the Dayton Arcade, is inviting the public to listen to local artists in a new event series called “After the Levitt.” TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Combined ShapeCaption
The Tank - Inspired by CenterPoint Energy, an underground event and performance space located in the Dayton Arcade, is inviting the public to listen to local artists in a new event series called “After the Levitt.” TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Tank – Inspired by CenterPoint Energy is a black box theater-in-the-round that opened last year. Baugham explained the space has mostly been used for private events up until now.

The Luv Locz Experiment, a reggae band, will perform in The Tank – Inspired by CenterPoint Energy on Thursday, July 28. Doors open at 8 p.m. for those 18 and older. There is a $10 cover charge.

ExplorePHOTOS: The Dayton Arcade’s sleek new theater and event space

“We’re just trying to make it a community engagement piece where people get to interact with artists and one another as well,” Baugham said. “It will probably be the most intimate musical experience you will get in Dayton.”

Guests will be able to purchase drinks and snacks at the bar with all proceeds going back into getting more local artists in the space, Baugham said.

Combined ShapeCaption
The Tank - Inspired by CenterPoint Energy, an underground event and performance space located in the Dayton Arcade, is inviting the public to listen to local artists in a new event series called "After the Levitt." TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER
Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

The Tank - Inspired by CenterPoint Energy, an underground event and performance space located in the Dayton Arcade, is inviting the public to listen to local artists in a new event series called “After the Levitt.” TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Combined ShapeCaption
The Tank - Inspired by CenterPoint Energy, an underground event and performance space located in the Dayton Arcade, is inviting the public to listen to local artists in a new event series called “After the Levitt.” TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

Credit: Tom Gilliam

He described the space as having a “Blade Runner” and “futuristic” vibe.

“I’m really looking forward to people being absolutely wowed by the location because it’s super cool and there’s nothing like it in Dayton,” Baugham said.

ExploreThe Tank, Dayton’s subterranean space for events and performances

Anyone interested in attending the show can access the space through a large glass box resembling a subway entrance at 39 W. Fourth Street.

Baugham also said artists are booked for Thursday, August 4 and Thursday, August 11.

Combined ShapeCaption
The entry doors on the lower level of the Dayton Arcade into The Tank - Inspired by CenterPoint Energy. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

The entry doors on the lower level of the Dayton Arcade into The Tank - Inspired by CenterPoint Energy. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Combined ShapeCaption
The entry doors on the lower level of the Dayton Arcade into The Tank - Inspired by CenterPoint Energy. CORNELIUS FROLIK / STAFF

Culture Works, a local arts and culture advocacy organization, serves as the venue manager for The Tank – Inspired by CenterPoint Energy.

For more information or to learn about upcoming events, visit Culture Works on Instagram, Facebook or at www.cultureworks.org.

