TODAY: First Friday activities abound in downtown Dayton

Dayton will host the first round of the NCAA March Madness Tournament next week which will bring lots of customers to Dayton businesses including the Oregon District. The Hoopla Family Festival in the Oregon District runs from 2 to 7 p.m. Sunday along 5th Street, features activities, interactive displays, live entertainment, special events, NCAA Selection Sunday viewing and more. Area restaurants open at 10 a.m. for brunch. JIM NOELKER/STAFF

What to Know
By Russell Florence Jr.
32 minutes ago

Spring is here! Local businesses are preparing to celebrate the April 1 First Friday, happening from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. across downtown Dayton.

Shopping, live performances, gallery openings, and more are in store including the return of favorite downtown patios to enjoy dining specials and happy hour cocktails. Here is a list of activities courtesy of the Downtown Dayton Partnership.

The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton. (Photo source: Facebook)

Credit: HANDOUT

The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton. (Photo source: Facebook)

ART, DANCE, MUSIC, AND FILM

• The Black Box Improv, 518 E. Third St.: Take in comedy from local improv group Low Hanging Fruit followed by a special show. For tickets and other information, visit www.DaytonBlackBoxImprov.com

• The Contemporary Dayton, 25 W. Fourth St.: Artist Heather Jones discusses her exhibit on view at The Co, “Storytellers,” at 6:30 p.m. in a free Artist Talk.

• Dayton Art Institute, 456 Belmonte Park North: Visit the latest special exhibitions, “Black Heritage Through Visual Rhythms” and “Van Gogh & European Landscapes.” Open until 5 p.m. on Friday.

• Dayton Society of Artists, 48 High St.: The Dayton Society of Artists welcomes you to “ReFRESH First Friday” from 6-9 p.m.

• Dublin Pub, 300 Wayne Ave., 937-224-7822: Live music at the Dublin Pub! Stop by for a pint and listen to live music for Irish First Fridays. Happy Hour from 3-6pm; music by Paul Cullen starting at 8 pm. Seating inside and on the extended patio.

• The Neon movie theater, 130 E. Fifth St.: See “The Automat” on First Friday! See the full schedule online: www.neonmovies.com. Also enjoy beer and cocktail specials during First Friday.

• Skeleton Dust Records, 133 E. Third St.: Enjoy a gallery opening featuring the art of renowned Dayton artist Tiffany Clark. There will be live vinyl DJing and pop-ups with Billie Gold Bubble Tea and Dayton Vintage.

ExploreRESTAURANT ROUNDUP: 4 opened in March and 4 more coming soon

DINING AND DRINKS

• The Bar and Bistro, 32 Webster St.: Enjoy new seasonal menu and wine list options. “Mediterranean Happy Hour” – A charcuterie board and a bottle of Tuscan Red Blend (Frescobaldi Remote, Italy 2019) $35

• Choice Juice Boxx, 31 S. St. Clair St.: Free 2oz Wellness Shot with a juice purchase of $20 or more while supplies last.

• Local Cantina, 501 E. First St: For First Friday specials you’ll find $5 Mustache Ride Margaritas and $3 Draft pints from 3-6 p.m.

• Mudlick Tap House, 135 E. Second St., (937) 895-4066: Join us to kick of First Friday for Happiness Hours, from 4-6 p.m. with $2 off glasses of wine, a $6 cocktail feature, $2 off draft beers and 1/2 off of shareables.

• Oregon Express, 336 E. Fifth St., 937-223-9205: Every First Friday join us for Happy Hour deals from 5 to 8 p.m.. Stop in for some of the best pizza in Dayton and LIVE music. Dine in, carryout and curbside pickup available.

• Salar Restaurant and Lounge, 400 E. Fifth St., 937-203-3999: Kick off your First Friday with happy hour at Salar from 4-6 p.m. with cocktail specials, $5 house wine pours, $1 off of all beers, and bar bites specials. Enjoy dinner, too, available for dine in or carryout.

• Table 33 Dayton, 130 W. Second St.: Fridays are wine night at Table 33, with $3.33 wine pairings with any entree. DJ Ron Perry will be playing live music from 5-8 p.m.

• Third Perk Coffeehouse and Wine Bar, 146 E. Third St.: Friday nights are Cigars, Cocktails and The Patio at Third Perk from 7 p.m. to midnight. Enjoy your favorite coffee drinks, or specialty cocktails with our full service bar. Saturday nights are Reggae Night from 8 p.m. to midnight.

• Troll Pub Dayton, 216 Wayne Ave.: Every Friday at the Troll Pub is part of W.T.F Happy Hours: Wednesday, Thursday & Friday from 4-7 p.m. featuring 1/2 Priced Pints & 1/2 priced apps. Join us for Jacked Up Fridays for $5 Jack black, apple, honey, or fire.

• Trolley Stop, 530 E. Fifth St.: Enjoy half-off Happy Hour!

A grand opening “Pawty!” was held at EmBARK Dayton Dog Supply, located at 33 South St. Clair St. in downtown Dayton’s St. Clair Lofts building on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022. EmBARK is downtown Dayton’s first dog boutique. Featured products include bandanas, custom leashes, collars, grooming supplies and dog food. Did we spot you there? TOM GILLIAM / CONTRIBUTING PHOTOGRAPHER

Credit: Tom Gilliam

ExploreShaq’s Big Chicken to open first Dayton-area restaurant

SPECIAL SHOPPING DEALS AND OTHER ACTIVITIES

• Connect E-Sports, 212 Wayne Ave.: Every new account receives one free hour to play.

• EmBARK Dayton, 33 S. St. Clair St.: Join Miami Valley Pit Crew at EmBARK on First Friday from 5-7 p.m. for a chance to meet some of their adoptable dogs!

• Vidia’s Closet, 27 S. St. Clair St.: When you shop this women’s clothing boutique in the St. Clair Lofts on First Friday, you can take 25% off your entire purchase!

For more information about First Friday, or to find business addresses, parking, upcoming activities and more, visit the Downtown Dayton Partnership website at downtowndayton.org. Also, invite friends and family to partake in First Friday fun! “Like” and share the First Friday Facebook page.

About the Author

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

