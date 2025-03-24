Vietnam War 50th anniversary commemorated with veteran pinning at local military museum

In 2001, after he moved to Dayton and learned that the Veteran’s Administration was hosting its annual Veteran’s Day program, Conrad called to ask if they might want him to set up a military display for the event.

“Naturally, the VA did not want a display of my swastika-emblazoned artifacts, they wanted American things,” Conrad said. “So I quickly gathered up what I could find from World War I, World War II, Desert Storm and Iraqi Freedom. I found items at antique shops and on ebay.”

Eventually there were six tables filled with the relics but there was very little material from the Vietnam or Korean Wars.

“The veterans from those wars were upset and raked me over the coals for a couple of hours,” Conrad said. “I promised them I’d have plenty of items from those wars the following year.”

He kept his word. By 2007, the temporary displays had been replaced by what was quickly turning into the Miami Valley Military Museum. After being housed in an 1880 library building at the VA for 15 years, Conrad and his museum moved to the former Faith Christian Bookstore building in Fairborn in January of 2022.

The museum grows

The museum has continued to grow ever since with many military and retired military in the Fairborn area showing up with items from their attics and basements. It now boasts 3500 square feet of displays that cover every war and conflict that involved the United States — from the American Revolution to Afghanistan.

Conrad, who serves as president and curator of the museum, leads a group of dedicated volunteers, most of whom still serve or are retired from the military. His wife, Catherine, whose father served two tours in Vietnam and was killed in action when she was only 8-years old, serves as public affairs officer. Both Catherine and Mark are retired Air Force military members.

In addition to displays, the museum folks devote countless hours to serving their community. While located at the VA, they helped with mental health programs, in the Hospice and memory care wards and at the nursing home.

This past Thanksgiving and Christmas, the museum provided a full holiday spread for Hospice patients and continues to donate materials to the recreational therapists. They also volunteer to stay with Hospice patients during their final hours.

Event planned

In 2012, when the Department of Defense introduced a program to honor Vietnam veterans the museum became a partner, agreeing to honor Vietnam veterans at two special events each year. The museum has since held more than 50 events.

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War, a final pinning ceremony will be Sunday, March 30 at the Fairborn Senior Center. Anyone who served honorably in the military from Nov. 1, 1955 to April 30, 1975 is entitled to receive this recognition including spouses and widows. A chaplain from Wright-Patterson Air Force Base will be the featured speaker.

“Vietnam veterans are being recognized because when they came home they were vilified and ostracized by a populace that couldn’t separate the war from the warrior,” Conrad said. “We want to make sure they get a long overdue thanks. Veterans will be telling their stories and the community is welcome.”

According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, of the Americans who served on active duty in the U.S. Armed Forces during the period of the Vietnam War approximately seven million are living in America and abroad today. The commemoration includes personnel who were held as prisoners of war or listed as missing in action.

Some of the museum’s artifacts:

An experimental jacket created for President George H. Bush by Ana Haug who worked at Wright-Patterson developing new uniforms. The uniform on display was one of her projects. It’s thought that this jacket was likely rejected because it didn’t include the president’s middle initial.

A military jeep

A Presidential Nurse’s flight suit worn by Colonel Karey Dufour who served in multiple roles as a flight nurse, including as an instructor and rebuilding the Keesler Air Force Base emergency room after Hurricane Katrina. Additionally, she served with the White House Medical Unit during the Bush and Obama administrations.

LTC Charity Adams-Earley uniform. Recently featured in the movie “The Six Triple Eight,” Earley was the first African American woman to be an officer in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps (later WACS) and the commanding officer of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, the first battalion of African American women, and the only WAC unit to serve overseas during World War II. She was also the highest ranking black woman in the Army at the end of WWII with the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. LTC Adams died in Dayton in 2002, and the 6888th was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal in February 2022.

Salvaged artifacts from the wreck of the battleship USS Maine. Two iron hooks attached to a calling card in the name of Sebastian H. McDowell which reads: 3“Taken from the wreck of the Maine in Havana Harbor about 1900 by Sebastian”.

A segregated soldier’s uniform worn by Corporal Paul N. Buford, Sr. who served in the 450th Anti-Aircraft Artillery (Automatic Weapons) Battalion in Italy, the first black unit to land in Europe and the only black AAA unit to see significant action in the Italian theater.

A Chaplain’s Field Kit carried by US Navy Chaplain Dean Haferman during his service from 1952 to 1962. The blue velvet covers were used for Navy services while maroon covers were used by the Army. These kits were used through the Vietnam War.

A reproduction of a carrier pigeon from World War I.

A piece pf the USS Arizona from the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Photos from the Civil War.

A wooden carpet sweeper. Metal was needed for the war effort and so metal could not be used.

A war alarm clock made of Bakelite. “People who worked in the war factories needed clocks but clocks couldn’t be made of metal,” said Conrad. “After the war you could send your clock back and have it put in a proper case.”

World War II news broadcasts and music played on an antique period radio.

Video of newscasts from Sept. 11.

Animal sounds. “Animals have always played a big part in our military history,” said Conrad.

A chaplain’s field pump organ which could be taken into the field for a church service.

The museum, which is quickly outgrowing its current space, is entirely staffed by volunteers and relies on donations to pay the rent, utilities, and to give holiday gifts to patients at the VA who are in Hospice and dialysis. The majority of those who volunteer at the museum are service-connected disabled veterans.

“I like to joke that if you took all of our good parts, you still wouldn’t have one complete human being,” Conrad said.

HOW TO GO

What: Miami Valley Military History Museum

Where: 4 E. Main St., Fairborn

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Admission: Free

More info: mvmhm.com, 937-318-8820

Related programming: The Museum will host a Vietnam pinning ceremony at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 30 at the Fairborn Senior Center, 325 N. Third St. in Fairborn. Light refreshments will be served and no reservations are necessary. The community is encouraged to attend.

The museum is interested in hearing your Vietnam stories and incorporating them into this program. You’re asked to email them to Cathy Beers-Conrad at mvmhm2007@gmail.com .