‘We’re not going anywhere’: Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus to perform in solidarity with other LGBTQ+ choruses across Ohio

“We’re not going anywhere and we’re not backing down,” said DGMC President Marc Driscoll. “The choruses (across the country) enjoy what we do and we have a positive message. We want to spread that message and we’re not shying away from that. This concert is not in response to the election but is still coming at a very poignant time. ”

Concert organizers feel the timing is appropriate as members of the LGBTQIA+ community across the country feel attacked. They want the event to be a sign of solidarity grounded in harmony with an inspiring message of hope, healing and acceptance.

“This concert isn’t just about music — it’s about visibility, unity and the enduring strength of our communities in Ohio,” said Donovan Jones, executive director of Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus, in a press statement. “No matter where you are in Ohio, you are not alone — our community is vibrant, our voices are strong, and we are here to uplift each other.”

The concert will be hosted by acclaimed drag artist Nina West (Columbus native Andrew Levitt) of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and the national tour of “Hairspray” as Edna Turnblad. Additional credits include the Butterfly Guild of Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s recently dynamic production of “Into the Woods” and appearances on Disney+, Hulu, Comedy Central and more.

Brayton Bollenbacher, artistic director for Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus, said it is crucial for members of the LGBTQIA+ community to come together to support one another given the nation’s current political climate.

“During this time where so many queer people are feeling isolated, it’s important that we remind ourselves and our community that we are not alone and how strong we are when we stand and sing with each other,” Bollenbacher said in a press statement.

Bollenbacher also said the “Heart of Ohio” concert expands on the experience Columbus Gay Men’s Chorus and other LGBTQIA+ choruses from around the world had in Minneapolis during the 2024 GALA choral celebration.

“I really thought it was important to build on our community experience we had at GALA last summer and wanted to continue the singing with sibling choruses by inviting the other Ohio TTBB choruses to join us for a concert,” Bollenbacher said.

Founded by Fred Poland in 2003 and guided under the artistic direction of Kathy Clark, the Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus is committed to “continually reaching for excellence in choral music, forging active community partnerships and educating others about the value of diversity.”

With partnerships still a key component for the group, Driscoll embraces the concert as a welcomed burst of energy. Among the songs the chorus plans to sing include “Put a Little Love in Your Heart” and “I’m the Only One.”

“Knowing there are other people like you that are maybe struggling in this political environment, people who also want to do good in the world and just sing and make music together, really recharges our batteries,” he said.

A member since 2018, Driscoll has also been delighted to see the chorus' membership and fan base grow, which he views as encouraging.

“I often wonder if Dayton has one of the best LGBTQ+ communities in the state,” he said. “Our chorus is well respected and our concerts are very well attended. People appreciate the Gay Men’s Chorus. I really do feel a lot of love from the Dayton community. We have become one of the respected arts organizations in Dayton.”

Following the Columbus concert, the Dayton Gay Men’s Chorus will host a special “Hairspray” sing-along benefit at 7 p.m. April 27 at Miamisburg’s Plaza Theatre. Tickets are $30 and raffle prizes will be a part of the fun. For more information, visit daytongaymenschorus.org.

“This is a discouraging, sad, frustrating and challenging time to be in the LGBTQ+ community but just going quiet isn’t going to change anything,” Driscoll said. “We have to put our message out there.”

HOW TO GO

What: “Heart of Ohio”

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 22

Where: Davidson Theatre of the Riffe Center, 77 S High St., Columbus

Cost: $10-$121.32

More info: cgmc.com