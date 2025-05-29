Zinks Meats & Fine Wines has new owners: ‘It’s just a different chapter in life’

They’ve introduced $8.99 lunch specials Tuesday through Saturday that includes a sandwich, chips, pickle, deli salad of choice and a fountain drink.

Tuesday: Italian Sub (salami, pepperoni, capicola, lettuce, tomato, onion, banana peppers, mayo and Italian dressing on a sub roll)

Wednesday: Big N Beefy (roast beef, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and horseradish on marble rye bread)

Thursday: Reuben (corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and thousand island dressing on marble rye bread)

Friday: Chicken Salad Sandwich (house made chicken salad with lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion)

Saturday: The All American Burger (1/3 pound burger grilled to temp with American cheese, lettuce, onion and pickle on a toasted bun)

A family affair

Wilz and his wife are managing partners of Chappys Social House. He helped Dave and Lori Camplin open the restaurant in 2007 on West Alex-Bell Road in Moraine. In 2015, just before they consolidated operations to the Washington Twp. restaurant, they became business partners.

Russ-Wilz, who has been a bartender for more than 20 years, works at Mack’s Tavern.

“We just thought it’d be a perfect fit,” Wilz said. “It’s in our neighborhood.”

The couple has extra time to take on this new endeavor as their youngest son graduated last year.

“It’s just a different chapter in life,” Wilz said.

Wilz met his brother for the first time in 2020 and to make up for lost time, “we wanted to do something together. We missed all of those years together.”

Reasoner has owned and operated Let it Dry, a painting company for decades, while his wife is a Greater Dayton USBC Hall of Fame member.

The family took over ownership on April 1 from Melissa Metzger and David Hoffer. Wilz said the former owners were ready to retire and enjoy life.

“We bought it from some great people,” Wilz said. “They still help us out. They’re a phone call away.”

The history of Zinks

Zinks Meats & Fine Wines began in 1979 when Roland Zink bought Seeger’s Meat Shop located at 41 Marco Lane in Washington Twp. Within the first year of owning the meat shop, he renamed it Zinks Quality Meats. Zink is the brother of Dale Zink, who owns Zink Meat Market in Franklin, but there is no affiliation between the two shops.

In the 1990s, Rob Pence, an employee of Zink, bought the meat shop. Metzger and Hoffer bought the shop in 2011, renamed it Zinks Meats & Fine Wines, and added a selection of wines.

In 2015, the couple relocated Zinks Meats & Fine Wines to 409 Miamisburg-Centerville Road in Washington Twp. — a space about three times bigger than the original location.

With the move, they added a full-service restaurant and wine bar and expanded the deli selection. The deli not only has lunch meats, but a large variety of sides such as potato salad, pasta salad, coleslaw and macaroni salad.

Plans to enhance the menu

In the past, Chappys Social House has bought meat from Zinks. The restaurant plans to once again start using their steaks and ground chuck.

“We look to enhance the menu and everything come this fall,” Wilz said.

They want to make Zinks their own by using flavors and recipes they’ve created and learned over the years. Wilz has plans to bring marinated chicken and ribs from Chappys to the new business.

“Right now, we’re still in the learning process,” Wilz said. “I think wine for the both of us is the biggest learning curve.”

Evenings at Zinks

Wilz is familiar with the craft beer industry, while his wife has worked mainly in dive bars.

“We have a lot of friends, regular customers, that are actually helping us learn,” Wilz said.

Zinks will continue to offer Wednesday night wine tastings. Their regulars typically love red wines such as cabernet sauvignon, pinot noir and merlot.

Dinner specials will be available on Wednesdays and Fridays. Reservations are recommended. They do offer live music on both nights.

Wilz said it has been fun meeting their regulars and they appreciate the way that they’ve embraced them.

“We can’t thank them enough for that,” Wilz said.

“I think for us, it’s always been family,” Wilz said. “We bought from the family and we were a family buying and that’s a big difference because every time somebody walks in, they don’t see a new face.”

His sister, Danielle, is working at the business and his niece, Shelby Combs, will be too.

“We just want to make sure that people know we’re here, we’re a part of Chappys and Mack’s Tavern. We’re all a family,” Wilz said. “We’re all community, homegrown folks that just want to give great food, great fun and great music to the neighborhood.”

MORE DETAILS

Zinks Meats & Fine Wines, located at 409 Miamisburg Centerville Road in Washington Twp., is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

The business is hosting a spring wine event with more than 30 wines to try from 3 to 5 p.m. on June 14. Presale tickets are available for $100. Tickets on the day of the event will cost $120.

For more information and updates, visit the establishment’s Facebook page (@ZinksMeatsFineWines).