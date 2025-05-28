May is a good month to have a ‘hyperfixation’ meal

Some specialists associate these meals with attention deficit disorder. While that might be true, for me they are the product of a combination of ingredients that are easy to prepare and that you never tire of eating.

For a couple months at least, when you’ll suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere never want the combination again. Whatever their origin, I’ve gone through several.

There was a time when I ate peanut butter on rice cakes everyday for lunch. You see, these combinations don’t have to be groundbreaking. Who can even explain the fascination with such a basic meal?

Perhaps it has more to do with your calendar.

If you don’t have the bandwidth to think about anything more complicated than smearing peanut butter on rice cakes, and it tastes good, it likely seems like the most satisfying bite.

And I can’t think of a better time to adopt a hyperfixation meal regimen than May. Specifically May if you’re a mom.

We have wrapped up so many sports banquets, recitals, rewards programs, art shows, projects, last minute trips to the art store, late night study sessions, teacher gifts, and birthday parties. I emerge from May bleary eyed, entering summer like a zombie in desperate need of some sunny rejuvenation. All a mom wants in May is to eat more than a handful of popcorn or a leftover team snack bag of Doritos.

In sixth grade, my best friend and I did our sixth grade science fair project on Foods and Moods. I assure you we would be able to explain the nuances behind hyperfixation meals if they had been identified at the time, what with our experimental group of neighbors who lived within walking distance and opened their front door to two 12-year-olds wielding pens and journals while steadying themselves on roller blades.

Though I forget most of the results we recorded on our colorful graph-filled poster board, I do remember people eat a lot of chocolate when they’re sad.

Unlike our Foods and Moods study, hyperfixation meals seem to persevere independent of mood. If possible, they stay in the daily rotation until you are utterly over them..

My newest fixation is a chickpea salad that was the product of proximity and convenience. I needed lunch and my kids are newly obsessed with banana peppers, adding them to pizza and eating them straight out of the jar.

The jar had been left out on the counter to no one’s surprise and it inspired thoughts of an Italian deli inspired chopped salad. A simple vinaigrette was mixed with shredded romaine and rinsed chickpeas. We added shaved red onion, a generous handful of banana peppers and a dash of pecorino. The result is a salad that you will stand over the counter scooping into your mouth.

I’ve been there. But, you will also pack for the pool while you’re trying to avoid eating leftover corn dogs from the snack stand, bring to a picnic, stuff into an avocado smeared tortilla, or serve alongside a grilled chicken breast.

You will make it all summer, until one day, you won’t.

“But First, Food” columnist Whitney Kling is a recipe developer who lives in Southwest Ohio with her four kids, two cats and a food memoir that’s ever-nearing completion. If she’s not playing tennis or at a yoga class, she’s in the kitchen creating something totally addictive — and usually writing about it.

CRUNCHY CHICKPEA SALAD WITH BANANA PEPPERS

If properly stored, this salad keeps for several hours, making it a perfect candidate for packing. It’s also great folded into a tortilla with some avocado.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

Serves 2

1 T olive oil

1 T red wine vinegar

1 t sea salt

Black pepper

1 head romaine lettuce, thinly sliced

1 can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

¼ red onion, thinly sliced

¼ cup banana peppers, chopped

3 T grated pecorino

In a large mixing bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, salt, and pepper. To the bowl add the remaining ingredients and toss thoroughly until everything is coated.