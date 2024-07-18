Morning Briefing: Friday, July 19, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Area businesses looking at employee mental health as they work on attracting, retaining talent

Businesses know employees are important to their bottom line, and that’s why area companies say they are becoming more proactive about their workers’ mental health.

• Companies forced to find solutions: Following the COVID-19 pandemic, mental health in the workplace has been a growing concern.

• What they are saying: “We’ve seen a marked increase in employers who are looking for resources and support to help their employees with mental health and wellness,” said Stephanie Keinath, vice president of strategic initiatives at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

• Support options: More companies are now offering access to things like on-demand counseling and therapy sessions, subscriptions for meditation and mindfulness apps, personal fitness resources and other tools for support.

• By the numbers: 92% of workers surveyed said it is very or somewhat important to them to work for an organization that provides support for and values their emotional and psychological well-being.

Democrats move ahead with plan to virtually nominate Biden as Ohio officials worry about interpretation of new law

National Democrats are moving forward with their plan to virtually nominate President Joe Biden.

• Why is it virtual? The choice of a virtual roll call in lieu of the traditional, in-person convention vote was an emergency pivot Democrats made because Biden was in danger of not being on the Ohio ballot. An original Ohio ballot deadline came before the scheduled convention.

• The catch: The bill extending the Ohio deadline won’t become effective in Ohio until Sept. 1 — the same day as the deadline — which has raised concerns and sowed distrust for some Ohio Democrats.

• Democrats concerned: Ohio state Sen. Bill DeMora said that the delay to the deadline extension actually going into law creates an unwelcome window for unfavorable legal interpretation. He said the party would rather be absolutely sure that their nominee could get on the ballot.

• Secretary of State responds: A spokesperson for Ohio Secretary of State, Frank LaRose’s office, said “there is no doubt” that Ohio’s deadline extension would allow the Democrats to successfully nominate Biden at the convention.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: The Greene Town Center in Beavercreek has asked a judge to dismiss the foreclosure lawsuit filed against the popular shopping destination.

• Quote of the day: “(The kids) don’t get validated for very much in life. And I think, just the process of creating something and seeing it through into fruition like this is a powerful experience, and it’s something that will be here for as long as it can be.” — Jackson Stanard, the lead muralist with K-12 Gallery and TEJAS, about the kids involved with painting a large mural on the side of TNT Midwest Martial Arts in Fairborn

• Tip of the day: The Ohio Department of Commerce Division of Cannabis Control has issued a consumer alert about companies marketing hemp products to children.

• Big move of the day: ABX Air Inc., a Wilmington air cargo carrier, has been named to a significant military transportation contract to provide air charter transportation services at both military and commercial airfields.

• Person to know today: Mark Risley. This 72-year-old follows the creed of “Volunteering is not only good for those you help, it’s good for yourself.”

• Stat of the day: 432-394. That’s the run differential between the Cincinnati Reds and their opponents so far this season. The Reds have outscored their opponents by 38 runs, the best number of any of the six teams trailing the wild card leaders.

• Things to do: The iconic piece of Americana known as “The Wizard of Oz” greatly entertains with joy and tenderness at La Comedia Dinner Theatre in Springboro.

• Photo of the day: Staffer Amy Burzynski recently attended the Warren County Fair and brought us back some nice photos from the 4-H exhibits, competitions and more. Click here to see the full gallery of photos.