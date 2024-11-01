Morning Briefing: Friday, Nov. 1, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 4 minutes, 18 seconds to read.

Archdeacon: ‘I like being here’ — Northridge football coach reflects on 40-plus-year coaching career

As the final minutes drained off the scoreboard clock in last Friday night’s regular-season finale with Lehman Catholic, the memories and emotions began to build in Northridge football coach Bob Smith.

• Champions at last: With the 46-14 victory at Northridge Stadium, the Polar Bears won the Three Rivers Conference championship with a 7-0 record. It was their first outright conference crown in the 41 years Smith has coached at the school.

• Overcoming losing seasons: The team has reversed an 0-9 mark in 2020, an 0-10 campaign in 2017, and even this year’s 0-3 start in non-league play.

• First home playoff game: With the victory, Northridge earned its first home playoff game in school history. Tonight, it hosts Cincinnati Indian Hill and will try to earn its first playoff win.

• Team standouts: Teon Hill, the muscular 5-foot-5 running back and defensive back who has rushed for close to 1,700 yards and has 22 touchdowns; wide receiver/ linebacker Ja’Dynn Martin, who won all-state honors last season; 240-pound junior lineman Camron Moss; and quarterback Dorryen Davis who, Smith said has thrown for close to 1,900 yards and 20 touchdowns against just three interceptions.

• What the coach said: “I’ve always believed these kids could be successful in anything they wanted to do on or off the field. I could see it in their faces — just what it meant to them — when they did have success. I know because once I was one of them, too.”

• Other Miami Valley teams: More than 50 teams from the Miami Valley qualified for the 2024 playoffs. Here are some storylines to watch.

Naloxone played a big part in overdose deaths dropping 9% last year in Ohio

Ohio is outpacing the national average when it comes to decreasing overdose deaths.

• Measuring the decline: Overdose deaths decreased 9% in 2023 in Ohio compared to the 2% decrease seen nationwide.

• Montgomery County: The county has seen large numbers of overdose deaths in past years, but there is a 46% drop in overdose deaths in year-to-date comparisons with 2023.

• The numbers: There were 239 overdose deaths reported in Montgomery County in January through September in 2023 compared to 129 in that same time period this year.

• Naloxone kits: More than 20,000 potential overdose deaths were diverted due to access to naloxone kits provided through Ohio’s Project DAWN, which stands for “deaths avoided with naloxone.”

• Overdose hospitalizations: There were 9,260 hospital encounters involving an opioid overdose in 2023 in all of Ohio, that’s down from a high of 34,377 in 2017.

• What officials are saying: “Despite the progress we’ve made in reducing overdose deaths, far too many Ohioans are still losing their lives, and many of these overdoses are preventable,” said Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff. “I urge every Ohioan to obtain naloxone and learn how to use it. It’s a simple step that saves lives.”

What to know today

• One big takeaway: A security guard at a Harrison Twp. Kroger shot an armed, masked man Thursday morning.

• Big move of the day: The FAA has officially recognized “flying taxis,” heralding a new kind of aircraft.

• Tip of the day: Game shows are not only entertaining, but they have also been proven to strengthen the mind.

• Person to know today: Gabriel van Aalst. The Sydney, Australia native is Dayton Live’s new president and CEO.

• Election 2024: Greene County voters will consider several tax levy requests by local governments this November.

• Quote of the day: “Twenty-five years is a very long, agonizing time to wait for the arrest of the people who planned and carried out the assassination of my son,” said Dayton police Officer Kevin Brame’s mother, Rosemary Brame.

• Featured column: Your dog often knows what you’re thinking and can predict your future actions.

• Stat of the day: So far this year, only about 8.5% of the waste collected in the city of Dayton has been recycled and diverted away from the landfill.

• Things to do: The adults-only After Dark series at the National Museum of the United States Air Force, Bombers and Brews, will host its finale on Saturday.

• Dayton history: For Halloween, we remembered Dr. Creep, the Dayton TV legend from late night’s “Shock Theatre.”

• Dayton Flyers: We rank the difficulty of non-conference opponents this season.

• Photo of the day: The 38th annual Hauntfest happened in The Oregon District this past weekend. This annual event is their largest fundraiser to cover improvements in the District throughout the year. Featured in this gallery is the Dayton-based spooky intergalactic indie surf rock band Turboslacker.