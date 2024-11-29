Morning Briefing: Friday, Nov. 29

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Kyle.Nagel@coxinc.com.

Ohio retailers counting on big holiday sales with Black Friday start

Black Friday signals the official start of the holiday shopping season, which provides retailers an end-of-the-year boost in revenue.

• This weekend: Nationally, a record 183.4 million people are planning to shop in-store and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year, according to the National Retail Federation.

• By the numbers: Dayton is expected to see an increase of 1.7% in holiday season sales, to more than $2 billion.

• What they’re saying: “The Dayton region has a wealth of wonderful shops, restaurants and retailers that are entirely unique to our community,” said Stephanie Keinath, vice president of strategic initiatives at the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce. “I encourage you to get out there and discover some that might be new to you, and support them through the holiday season and beyond.”

• Need some ideas? Take a stroll through the Fire Blocks District, Historic Inner East District, Oregon District, Water Street District and Wright Dunbar District in Dayton. Here’s where you can shop.

What to know today

• Tip of the day: There are numerous stores and restaurants that have opened this year at The Mall at Fairfield Commons to check out. Click here for a list.

• Quote of the day: “All of us in the DPO will miss him very much.” — Neal Gittleman, Dayton Philharmonic’s artistic director and conductor, on Don Compton, a 47-year philharmonic bassist who was killed in a fire on Sunday.

• Things to do: The RTA’s holiday bus will highlight different religious celebrations, including Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa, as well as New Year’s Eve and the first day of winter. Click here for the schedule.

• Photo of the day: The Centerville Mayor’s Tree Lighting happened at Benham’s Grove on Sunday, and Tom Gilliam was there for photos.