Morning Briefing: Monday, July 22, 2024

Biden drops out of 2024 race after disastrous debate inflamed age concerns. VP Harris gets his nod

Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House after a disastrous debate with Donald Trump that raised doubts about the incumbent’s fitness for office. The unprecedented announcement, delivered less than four months before the election, immediately upended a campaign that both political parties view as the most consequential in generations.

• What happens next: Democrats are set to hold their convention in Chicago on Aug. 19-22. What was supposed to be a coronation for Biden now becomes an open contest in which nearly 4,700 delegates will be responsible for picking a new standard-bearer.

• Will it be Kamala Harris? Biden endorsed Harris, the vice president, but it’s not certain that she’ll be the candidate. Even before Biden announced his decision, Democrats floated California Gov. Gavin Newsom and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as potential contenders in addition to Harris. Yet some Democrats argued publicly, and many privately, that it would be a no-brainer to elevate the first woman, first Black woman and first person of south Asian descent to hold national office.

• Leaders react: Some Republicans suggested Biden should step down immediately. Democrats largely thanked him for his service and highlighted his accomplishments.

• What they’re saying locally: Reactions vary, but many are in agreement that Biden’s decision was for the best. Our reporters talked to local residents about the decision.

JD Vance to hold rally in Middletown today

Vance will hold his first standalone rally as the vice-presidential candidate at his old high school today.

• Coming home: The Ohio senator was a “Middie” at Middletown High up until his graduation in 2003 before joining the Marines, attending Ohio State University, moving on to Yale Law, working in venture capital in Cincinnati and California and becoming an Ohio U.S. senator in 2022.

• What local Republicans are saying: “Middletown made him who he is today. I think a lot of his speech will talk about the vision of President Trump and Vice President Vance, and what that means for hardworking Americans, but I think it’s also a chance to thank Middletown and thank the area for everything it’s ever done for him.” — state Rep. Thomas Hall, R-Madison Twp., who represents Vance’s hometown in the Ohio House and known the senator for about eight years.

• What local Democrats are saying: “I’ve been in Butler County politics for the last 15 years, and the only time I have ever seen him around is when he’s coming to the Republican party fundraiser at the county level.” — Butler County Democratic Chair Kathy Wyenandt, who characterized Vance a “fraud” for portraying himself as an everyday guy, given his Ivy League education, authorial acclaim and his career as a venture capitalist.

• Follow our coverage: We’ll have reporters and photographers at the scene for all you need to know.

What to know today

• One big takeaway: Decades after David Lee Myers was convicted of a brutal homicide and sent to death row, new evidence presented in Greene County Common Pleas Court this week means he might get a new trial.

• Big project to know: Construction of the Dorothy Lane Market Mason site in the $150 million Mosaic mixed-use development is progressing on schedule, as the upscale grocery that started 76 years ago completes its largest site yet.

• Stat of the day: 340,000. That’s the number of calls the national 988 mental health crisis hotline has received in Ohio in the two years of its operation.

• Things to do: Summer Restaurant Week runs through Sunday. Here’s what you need to know about the event.