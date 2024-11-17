Morning Briefing: Monday, Nov. 18, 2024

If you have thoughts or feedback on this newsletter or other news tips, please let me know at Greg.Lynch@coxinc.com.

Want to read the digital version of the newspaper? Click here for our daily ePaper.

The newsletter should take about 3 minutes, 17 seconds to read.

What went wrong at Frisch’s? Experts point to ownership change and asset sales

For the second time in six months, the Frisch’s Big Boy restaurant chain is in the middle of a major downsizing, with eviction filings that could force the closure of a dozen southwest Ohio locations.

• Frisch’s history: There were Frisch’s cafes in Cincinnati in the early 1900s, but the first Frisch’s Big Boy restaurant opened in 1947 in downtown Cincinnati. The business was controlled by the Maier family for generations, even after it became a publicly traded company.

• What people like: Known for their namesake Big Boy sandwiches, salad bars and pumpkin pies, Frisch’s had at one point grown to more than 200 locations.

• RELATED: Frisch’s Big Boy history in Dayton dates back to the 1950s: How it all started

• What happened? In 2015, NRD Capital paid $175 million for the company that established Frisch’s restaurants. Four months later, NNN REIT LP paid $47 million for 74 of the company’s 121 stores.

• Locked into a bad deal: In a complicated deal, Frisch’s now pays rent for the locations to NNN. The arrangement was believed to be for 20 years. With rent prices increasing every year, low-performing businesses needed to be shut down.

• Evictions: NNN Reit has filed eviction cases for more than 20 locations in multiple courts across southwest Ohio.

• Behind on rent: NNN Reit claims the restaurant chain is $4.6 million behind on rent.

Frisch’s Big Boy shuts down more restaurants in latest wave of closures

Multiple Frisch’s locations have closed recently — restaurants in Springfield, Middletown and Lebanon in the past few weeks, after Beavercreek and Moraine stores closed in 2023. Several others, not all, are listed for eviction in a recent court filing.

• Recently closed locations:

386 W Main St. in Xenia

20 Troy Town Dr. in Troy

1831 N. Bechtle Ave. in Springfield

3560 S. Dixie Highway in Middletown

1330 Columbus Ave. in Lebanon

• Previously closed locations in the last two years:

1231 N. Fairfield Road in Beavercreek

4830 S. Dixie Dr. in Moraine

• Other possible closures: Middletown’s second location, at 1800 Germantown Road, and one in Fairfield, 6638 Dixie Highway, are listed on eviction notices.

• How many are left? After recent closures, there are roughly 40 locations stretching from northern Kentucky through Cincinnati to the Dayton-Springfield region, according to the Frisch’s website, with another 15-20 sprinkled through Indiana, Kentucky and southern Ohio.

Customers call Frisch’s Big Boy closures ‘a loss to the community’

Local customers have reacted to recent events.

• Customer quotes

“It would be disappointing if it were to close. The service has always been good here; it’s clean, and they’ve got great salad and breakfast bars.” — Virgil Bowers of Fort Wayne, Ind.

“I come here seven days a week; I don’t cook at home. It’s affordable ... and when you’re old and single, you look for any excuse to get out of the house.” — Jim Moler, 83, about the routine he’s kept since about 1998.

“There are a lot of places to eat around here, but Frisch’s is more of a family restaurant and one that’s been around for a while. It’s a place where seniors can meet and socialize, and we see plenty of young people here too. The food is good and the service is always great.” — Judy Smith of Huber Heights